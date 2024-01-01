Maison Jézéquel

St-Pierre & Miquelon

Located on Île aux Marins, this small museum offers a peek into the daily life of a fishing family in the French North Atlantic circa the 19th century. There are exhibits on fishing gear, boats (including scale models), and on the second floor, a good cafe where you can knock back a nice cup of coffee.

