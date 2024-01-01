Parque Farroupilha

Porto Alegre

LoginSave

About 1km southeast of the cathedral lies Parque Farroupilha, the city’s largest park and home to a sprawling flea market on Sunday morning.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museu de Arte do Rio Grande do Sul

    Museu de Arte do Rio Grande do Sul

    1.09 MILES

    A pedestrian promenade runs into Praça da Alfândega, the leafy square that is home to the Museu de Arte do Rio Grande do Sul. The neoclassical building is…

  • Catedral Metropolitana

    Catedral Metropolitana

    0.88 MILES

    This early 20th-century neoclassical cathedral is a Porto Alegre landmark. It sits atop the hill that divides downtown from a series of prosperous…

  • Teatro São Pedro

    Teatro São Pedro

    0.95 MILES

    On the northern side of Praça da Matriz, you’ll find the elegant mid-19th-century Teatro São Pedro, inaugurated in 1858.

  • Biblioteca Público

    Biblioteca Público

    0.91 MILES

    On the northern side of Praça da Matriz, you'll find the sculpted facade of the Biblioteca Público, dating to 1912.

View more attractions

Nearby Porto Alegre attractions

2. Catedral Metropolitana

0.88 MILES

This early 20th-century neoclassical cathedral is a Porto Alegre landmark. It sits atop the hill that divides downtown from a series of prosperous…

3. Biblioteca Público

0.91 MILES

On the northern side of Praça da Matriz, you'll find the sculpted facade of the Biblioteca Público, dating to 1912.

4. Teatro São Pedro

0.95 MILES

On the northern side of Praça da Matriz, you’ll find the elegant mid-19th-century Teatro São Pedro, inaugurated in 1858.

5. Museu de Arte do Rio Grande do Sul

1.09 MILES

A pedestrian promenade runs into Praça da Alfândega, the leafy square that is home to the Museu de Arte do Rio Grande do Sul. The neoclassical building is…