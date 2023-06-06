Porto Alegre

On the banks of the huge freshwater Lagoa dos Patos, Porto Alegre is southern Brazil’s most important port city and a key player in Mercosul (the South American free-trade agreement).

  • Museu de Arte do Rio Grande do Sul

    Porto Alegre

    A pedestrian promenade runs into Praça da Alfândega, the leafy square that is home to the Museu de Arte do Rio Grande do Sul. The neoclassical building is…

  • Catedral Metropolitana

    Porto Alegre

    This early 20th-century neoclassical cathedral is a Porto Alegre landmark. It sits atop the hill that divides downtown from a series of prosperous…

  • Teatro São Pedro

    Porto Alegre

    On the northern side of Praça da Matriz, you’ll find the elegant mid-19th-century Teatro São Pedro, inaugurated in 1858.

  • Parque Farroupilha

    Porto Alegre

    About 1km southeast of the cathedral lies Parque Farroupilha, the city’s largest park and home to a sprawling flea market on Sunday morning.

  • Biblioteca Público

    Porto Alegre

    On the northern side of Praça da Matriz, you'll find the sculpted facade of the Biblioteca Público, dating to 1912.

