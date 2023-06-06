Shop
On the banks of the huge freshwater Lagoa dos Patos, Porto Alegre is southern Brazil’s most important port city and a key player in Mercosul (the South American free-trade agreement).
Museu de Arte do Rio Grande do Sul
Porto Alegre
A pedestrian promenade runs into Praça da Alfândega, the leafy square that is home to the Museu de Arte do Rio Grande do Sul. The neoclassical building is…
Porto Alegre
This early 20th-century neoclassical cathedral is a Porto Alegre landmark. It sits atop the hill that divides downtown from a series of prosperous…
Porto Alegre
On the northern side of Praça da Matriz, you’ll find the elegant mid-19th-century Teatro São Pedro, inaugurated in 1858.
Porto Alegre
About 1km southeast of the cathedral lies Parque Farroupilha, the city’s largest park and home to a sprawling flea market on Sunday morning.
Museu Histórico Júlio de Castilhos
Porto Alegre
Near the Praça da Matriz is Museu Histórico Júlio de Castilhos, displaying gaúcho artifacts in a typical 19th-century home.
Porto Alegre
On the northern side of Praça da Matriz, you'll find the sculpted facade of the Biblioteca Público, dating to 1912.
