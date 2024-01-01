This early 20th-century neoclassical cathedral is a Porto Alegre landmark. It sits atop the hill that divides downtown from a series of prosperous neighborhoods that are clustered around Parque Farroupilha, the city's largest green space. An impressive building with domes, stained glass and colorful mosaics on its facade, it is well worth a pop in.
Catedral Metropolitana
Porto Alegre
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Museu de Arte do Rio Grande do Sul
0.35 MILES
A pedestrian promenade runs into Praça da Alfândega, the leafy square that is home to the Museu de Arte do Rio Grande do Sul. The neoclassical building is…
0.12 MILES
On the northern side of Praça da Matriz, you’ll find the elegant mid-19th-century Teatro São Pedro, inaugurated in 1858.
0.88 MILES
About 1km southeast of the cathedral lies Parque Farroupilha, the city’s largest park and home to a sprawling flea market on Sunday morning.
Museu Histórico Júlio de Castilhos
0.08 MILES
Near the Praça da Matriz is Museu Histórico Júlio de Castilhos, displaying gaúcho artifacts in a typical 19th-century home.
0.17 MILES
On the northern side of Praça da Matriz, you'll find the sculpted facade of the Biblioteca Público, dating to 1912.
Nearby Porto Alegre attractions
1. Museu Histórico Júlio de Castilhos
0.08 MILES
Near the Praça da Matriz is Museu Histórico Júlio de Castilhos, displaying gaúcho artifacts in a typical 19th-century home.
0.12 MILES
On the northern side of Praça da Matriz, you’ll find the elegant mid-19th-century Teatro São Pedro, inaugurated in 1858.
0.17 MILES
On the northern side of Praça da Matriz, you'll find the sculpted facade of the Biblioteca Público, dating to 1912.
4. Museu de Arte do Rio Grande do Sul
0.35 MILES
A pedestrian promenade runs into Praça da Alfândega, the leafy square that is home to the Museu de Arte do Rio Grande do Sul. The neoclassical building is…
0.88 MILES
About 1km southeast of the cathedral lies Parque Farroupilha, the city’s largest park and home to a sprawling flea market on Sunday morning.