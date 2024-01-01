Catedral Metropolitana

Porto Alegre

This early 20th-century neoclassical cathedral is a Porto Alegre landmark. It sits atop the hill that divides downtown from a series of prosperous neighborhoods that are clustered around Parque Farroupilha, the city's largest green space. An impressive building with domes, stained glass and colorful mosaics on its facade, it is well worth a pop in.

  • Museu de Arte do Rio Grande do Sul

    Museu de Arte do Rio Grande do Sul

    0.35 MILES

    A pedestrian promenade runs into Praça da Alfândega, the leafy square that is home to the Museu de Arte do Rio Grande do Sul. The neoclassical building is…

  • Teatro São Pedro

    Teatro São Pedro

    0.12 MILES

    On the northern side of Praça da Matriz, you’ll find the elegant mid-19th-century Teatro São Pedro, inaugurated in 1858.

  • Parque Farroupilha

    Parque Farroupilha

    0.88 MILES

    About 1km southeast of the cathedral lies Parque Farroupilha, the city’s largest park and home to a sprawling flea market on Sunday morning.

  • Biblioteca Público

    Biblioteca Público

    0.17 MILES

    On the northern side of Praça da Matriz, you'll find the sculpted facade of the Biblioteca Público, dating to 1912.

