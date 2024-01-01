Faculdade de Medicina Building

Salvador

LoginSave

A Portuguese prince, upon arrival in Salvador in 1808, founded a school of surgery here that was later named the Bahia School of Medicine.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Igreja NS do Bonfim

    Igreja NS do Bonfim

    3.25 MILES

    This famous 18th-century church, located a few kilometers north of Comércio on the Itapagipe Peninsula, is the source of the fitas (colored ribbons) you…

  • Historical part of the city Pelourinho, Salvador the capitol of State of Bahia.

    Pelourinho

    0.05 MILES

    The centerpiece of the Cidade Alta is the Pelourinho, a Unesco-declared World Heritage site of colorful colonial buildings and magnificent churches. As…

  • Museu Náutico da Bahia

    Museu Náutico da Bahia

    3.02 MILES

    This excellent nautical museum in Forte de Santo Antônio da Barra contains relics and displays from the days of Portuguese seafaring, plus exhibits on the…

  • Largo do Pelourinho

    Largo do Pelourinho

    0.13 MILES

    Picture-perfect Largo do Pelourinho is a sloping, triangle-shaped square, once the site of the pelourinho (whipping post) – one of several nearby…

  • Museu Afro-Brasileiro

    Museu Afro-Brasileiro

    0.01 MILES

    Holding one of Bahia’s most important collections, the Museu Afro-Brasileiro exhibits wood carvings, baskets, pottery and other artwork and crafts linking…

  • Forte de Santo Antônio da Barra

    Forte de Santo Antônio da Barra

    3.02 MILES

    Built in 1698, Bahia’s oldest fort is more commonly called the Farol da Barra for the lighthouse (South America’s oldest) within its walls. In addition to…

  • Mercado Modelo

    Mercado Modelo

    0.28 MILES

    The original 1861 Customs House, where slaves were housed when they arrived in Salvador, was partly destroyed in a fire in 1986. After reconstruction, it…

  • Fundação Casa de Jorge Amado

    Fundação Casa de Jorge Amado

    0.11 MILES

    Literary types shouldn't miss a quick visit to the Fundação Casa de Jorge Amado, offering an overview of the life of one of Brazil’s best-known writers. A…

View more attractions

Nearby Salvador attractions

1. Museu de Arqueologia e Etnologia

0.01 MILES

Below the Museu Afro-Brasileiro (one admission ticket gets you into both), the Museu de Arqueologia e Etnologia exhibits indigenous Brazilian pottery,…

2. Museu Afro-Brasileiro

0.01 MILES

Holding one of Bahia’s most important collections, the Museu Afro-Brasileiro exhibits wood carvings, baskets, pottery and other artwork and crafts linking…

3. Catedral Basílica

0.03 MILES

The Catedral Basílica dates from 1672 and is a marvelous example of Jesuit architecture. The interior is elegant and simple, with marble-covered walls and…

4. Pelourinho

0.05 MILES

The centerpiece of the Cidade Alta is the Pelourinho, a Unesco-declared World Heritage site of colorful colonial buildings and magnificent churches. As…

5. Casa do Carnaval da Bahia

0.05 MILES

The story of Salvador's world-famous Carnaval is told through wonderfully evocative archival video and photographs at this museum which opened in 2018…

6. Terreiro de Jesus

0.05 MILES

A colorful intersection of vendors, tourists, capoeiristas and colorful locals, the Terreiro de Jesus is a historic site of religious celebrations, and is…

7. Plano Inclinado Gonçalves

0.06 MILES

After sitting, unused, for almost three years, the 1874 funicular railway Plano Inclinado Gonçalves reopened in 2014. The restored line connects Comércio…

8. Praça da Sé

0.08 MILES

The history of Praça da Sé reveals intriguing details about Salvador's development. From 1552 to 1933, the square was the site of the grand Sé Primacial…