Casa das Onze Janelas

Belém

Once the home of a sugar baron, then a military hospital, the Casa das Onze Janelas now houses an excellent gallery of modern art. The first and second floors contain an intriguing mix of classical and modern paintings and drawings, and a smattering of sculpture and photography. Out back are views of the Rio Guamá.

