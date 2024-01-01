Colônia dos Pescadores

At the southern end of Copacabana Beach you'll see fishing folk at work, if you go early enough, mending lines and hauling in the catch. There's a small fish market here open to the public, and usually one vendor who sells and cooks up whole fresh fish on a small charcoal grill – a great deal at about R$25 for a decent-sized fish.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The sunset with Christ The Redeemer on the Corcovado Hill viewed from Paineiras Road at Tijuca Forest with the Atlantic Ocean in the distance.

    Parque Nacional da Tijuca

    2.8 MILES

    The Tijuca is all that's left of the Atlantic rainforest that once surrounded Rio de Janeiro. This 39-sq-km tropical-jungle preserve is an exuberant green…

  • Sugar Loaf cable car

    Pão de Açúcar

    3.27 MILES

    Seen from the peak of Pão de Açúcar, Rio is undoubtedly a Cidade Maravilhosa (Marvelous City). There are many good times to make the ascent, but sunset on…

  • "Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, View of Copacabana beach at sunset"

    Copacabana Beach

    1.08 MILES

    A magnificent confluence of land and sea, the long, scalloped beach of Copacabana extends for some 4km, with a flurry of activity along its length: over…

  • Lpanema beach

    Ipanema Beach

    1.53 MILES

    One long stretch of sun-drenched sand, Ipanema Beach is demarcated by postos (posts), which mark off subcultures as diverse as the city itself. Posto 9,…

  • An aerial view of Rio de Janeiro and.the statue of Christ the Redeemer.

    Cristo Redentor

    2.67 MILES

    Standing atop Corcovado (which means ‘hunchback’), Cristo Redentor gazes out over Rio, a placid expression on his well-crafted face. The mountain rises…

  • Maracanã Football Stadium

    Maracanã Football Stadium

    5.75 MILES

    Rio’s Maracanã stadium is hallowed ground among football lovers. The massive arena has been the site of legendary victories and crushing defeats. Maracanã…

  • Chafariz no Jardim Botânico - RJ

    Jardim Botânico

    2.51 MILES

    This exotic 137-hectare garden, with more than 8000 plant species, was designed by order of the Prince Regent Dom João (later to become Dom João VI) in…

  • Modern swimming pool in the courtyard in the Instituto Moreira Salles in Rio de Janeiro.

    Instituto Moreira Salles

    3.1 MILES

    This beautiful cultural center hosts impressive exhibitions, often showcasing the works of some of Brazil's best photographers and artists. The gardens,…

View more attractions

Nearby Rio de Janeiro attractions

1. Posto 6

0.04 MILES

Beach marker on Copacabana Beach.

2. Forte de Copacabana

0.14 MILES

Built in 1914 on the promontory of the old Our Lady of Copacabana chapel, the fort of Copacabana was one of Rio's premier defenses against attack. You can…

3. Praia de Diabo

0.15 MILES

This tiny hidden beach is located between Copacabana and Ipanema. Reach it by heading to the rocky outcropping of Arpoador and turning left. You'll see it…

4. Parque Garota de Ipanema

0.24 MILES

This small park next to Ponta do Arpoador features a tiny playground, a concrete area popular with skaters, and a lookout with a view of Ipanema Beach. On…

5. Ponta do Arpoador

0.34 MILES

At the far eastern end of Av Vieira Souto, this rocky point juts out into the water and serves as one of Rio's best places for watching the sunset…

6. Posto 5

0.38 MILES

Beach marker on Copacabana Beach.

7. Posto 8

0.53 MILES

Beach marker on Arpoador Beach.

8. Museu da Imagem e Som

0.53 MILES

If work on this new museum is ever complete, Copacabana will finally have an outstanding rainy-day attraction. The building, designed by celebrated New…