At the southern end of Copacabana Beach you'll see fishing folk at work, if you go early enough, mending lines and hauling in the catch. There's a small fish market here open to the public, and usually one vendor who sells and cooks up whole fresh fish on a small charcoal grill – a great deal at about R$25 for a decent-sized fish.
Colônia dos Pescadores
Rio de Janeiro
