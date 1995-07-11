Art Gallery of BiH

Sarajevo

Behind a sturdy Austro-Hungarian facade this small but inspired three-level gallery hosts a changing series of exhibitions. The top floor has a semi-permanent theme covering the 'intimacies of space', providing an opportunity to show off some of the collection's fine canvasses of interiors and still lifes, mostly mid-20th century.

