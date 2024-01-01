This busy little produce market with clanking prayer wheels is squeezed into a tight corner of the highway at the northern end of town.
Vegetable Market
Bhutan
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.33 MILES
This commanding dzong, high above the roaring Mangde Chhu, is perhaps the most spectacularly sited dzong in Bhutan, with a sheer drop to the south that…
21.11 MILES
Gangte Goemba enjoys prime real estate, on a forested hill overlooking the green expanse of the entire Phobjikha valley. The extensive complex consists of…
Tower of Trongsa Royal Heritage Museum
0.31 MILES
This watchtower (ta dzong) overlooking the dzong now houses an excellent museum. The five floors of displays tell the history of the monarchy through such…
14.83 MILES
Jakar Dzong is in a picturesque location overlooking the Chokhor valley; the current structure was built in 1667. Its official name is Yuelay Namgyal…
Black-Necked Crane Information Centre
20.96 MILES
Your first stop in Phobjikha should be the information centre of the Royal Society for Protection of Nature (RSPN), which has informative displays about…
14.82 MILES
This large, active and important temple complex is named after the body (kur) print (jey) of Guru Rinpoche, which is preserved in a cave inside the oldest…
15.24 MILES
This goemba, formally the Tamshing Lhendup Chholing (Temple of the Good Message), is 5km from Jakar. It was established in 1501 by Pema Lingpa and is the…
15.27 MILES
Just 400m below Tamshing, this towering, recently constructed and brightly painted building completely envelops the restored remains of the original…
0.05 MILES
More humble abode than stately palace, this is where the third king of Bhutan, Jigme Dorji Wangchuck, was born in 1928. It's off-limits to visitors.
1.97 MILES
If you have a spare half day in Trongsa or really want to get off the beaten track, consider driving and then hiking up to this meditation retreat high on…
8.89 MILES
This small but atmospheric temple was completely rejuvenated from an almost abandoned ruin to the lively Nyingma school and lhakhang it is today. The…
11.1 MILES
Tharpaling Goemba was founded by the Tibetan Nyingma (Dzogchen) philosopher and saint Longchen Rabjampa (1308–63). It has several temples and the compound…
14.39 MILES
This lovely and little-visited lhakhang at the far northern end of the valley offers a fine half-day hike. The chapel is named 'Sheeps' Horns' after the…
14.51 MILES
Thangbi Goemba was founded in 1470 by Shamar Rinpoche and, after a dispute, was taken over by Pema Lingpa. The main chapel of the Dusum Sangay (past,…