Pop into this refreshingly air-conditioned centre to peruse the photographic exhibition on the life and times of the 'National Leader'. Or simply to cool down when the temperature and humidity make it less appealing to stroll between the fountains, shrubberies and monumental statuary of Dosa Park.
Heydar Əliyev Mərkəzi
Azerbaijan
0.35 MILES
Lənkəran’s sprawling bazaar area is centred on an architecturally drab concrete hangar, but it’s loaded with colourful produce and equally colourful local…
0.43 MILES
Dating from 1876, this tile-roofed brick mosque is archetypal of the region with its coloured-glass windows set within large pointed arches. Its pair of…
17.04 MILES
Watch water burn at Arçivan village! What you see is a little drinking fountain beneath a concrete pergola, but the water that bubbles forth is made …
0.1 MILES
The distinctive if heavily restored mansion containing this museum was built in 1913 for the grandson of Talysh khan Mir Mustafa. It features some grave…
23.5 MILES
This modest two-room museum celebrates the statistically high proportion of centenarians among Talysh mountain people. Most famous was Şirəli Müslümov …
23.75 MILES
In and around Lerik there are numerous points from which to savour wide panoramas over highland fields and serrated crags. One relatively central option…
0.8 MILES
Lənkəran's grey-sand beaches aren't a big attraction if you want to swim and many are dotted with debris. Nonetheless, the coastal area around 1km north…
0.25 MILES
This sturdy brick-barrel tower once imprisoned Joseph Stalin during his early revolutionary days. However, there's no attempt to commemorate the fact and…
