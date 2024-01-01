An arched gateway in the Old City wall leads from İçerişəhər metro station to a pretty handkerchief of garden. It's dominated by the superbly imaginative bust of poet Aliagha Vahid (1895–1965), subtly incorporating characters from his works into the lines of his hair.
Vahid Gardens
Baku
