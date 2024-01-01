Vahid Gardens

Baku

An arched gateway in the Old City wall leads from İçerişəhər metro station to a pretty handkerchief of garden. It's dominated by the superbly imaginative bust of poet Aliagha Vahid (1895–1965), subtly incorporating characters from his works into the lines of his hair.

Nearby Baku attractions

1. Artım

0.02 MILES

Changing exhibitions are necessarily a little hit-and-miss at this experimental art space, which gives a platform to young or emerging new Azerbaijani…

2. Museum of Miniature Books

0.05 MILES

One of Baku's charming oddities, this small museum presents books that are so small you'd need a magnifying glass to read the print. The fact that so many…

3. Palace of the Shirvanshahs

0.06 MILES

This splendid confection of sandstone walls and domes was the seat of northeastern Azerbaijan’s ruling dynasty during the Middle Ages. Mostly 15th century…

4. Kiçik Qalart

0.09 MILES

Private gallery with changing modern-art exhibitions. It's tucked between a pretty shaded garden and a section of city wall that features a medieval-style…

5. Sınıq Qala Mosque

0.13 MILES

Partly dating from at least 1079, this little mosque is considered the the oldest still standing in Baku. Its nickname, 'Sinıq Qala' (Broken Tower), was…

6. Tahir Salahov House Museum

0.14 MILES

Tahir Salahov is probably Azerbaijan's greatest living painter, best known for bringing deep emotional intensity into Soviet Realism. The Baku house where…

7. Ali Şamsi’s Studio

0.15 MILES

Shoes walk across this gallery's fascinatingly off-beat front wall, whose centrepiece is a huge lion's face. Inside are paint splattered shirts and a…

8. State Art Museum

0.16 MILES

Housed in two century-old oil-boom mansions, Baku’s foremost collection of classical art ranges from 17th-century French landscapes to Meiji-era Japanese…