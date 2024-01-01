Collaroy generally has smaller waves, making it good for surfers learning their trade. There are cafes, a rockpool, a pub and decent eating options, or you can catch a flick in the little art-deco cinema nearby. Also in the area is Long Reef Beach, which has rock pools, a golf club, a headland walk (perfect for whale watching) and a beach club.
