On weekends this small aquarium belonging to Southern Cross University's Marine Science Centre is open to the public. Touch tanks and enthusiastic, well-qualified guides provide close encounters with an octopus and the fish and coral that inhabit the waters of the Solitary Islands Marine Park.
Solitary Islands Aquarium
Coffs Harbour
