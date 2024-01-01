Silverton School Museum

Broken Hill

The School Museum is a good history pit stop, tracing Silverton's local school from its earliest incarnation in a tent in 1884.

  • Royal Flying Doctor Service Museum

    Royal Flying Doctor Service Museum

    16.39 MILES

    This iconic Australian institution has a visitor centre at the airport. There are stirring displays and stories of health innovation and derring-do in the…

  • Broken Hill Regional Art Gallery

    Broken Hill Regional Art Gallery

    15.18 MILES

    This impressive gallery is housed in the beautifully restored Sully's Emporium from 1885. It's the oldest regional gallery in NSW and holds 1800 works in…

  • Living Desert Sculpture Symposium

    Living Desert Sculpture Symposium

    13.35 MILES

    A striking range of work on a hilltop northwest of town was created in 1993 by 12 international sculptors. They were responding to the limitless landscape…

  • CRWJKH Details of Living Desert Sculpture Site, an open-air art exhibition set up in the Outback of Broken Hill, New South Wales Living Desert State Park Australia

    Living Desert State Park

    13.12 MILES

    One of the most memorable experiences of Broken Hill is viewing the sunset from the Living Desert Sculpture Symposium, on the highest hilltop 12km from…

  • Day Dream Mine

    Day Dream Mine

    8.52 MILES

    The first mines were walk-in, pick-and-shovel horrors. For an eye-opening experience, tour this historic mine (dating from the 1880s) where you squeeze…

  • Line of Lode Miners Memorial

    Line of Lode Miners Memorial

    15.38 MILES

    Teetering atop the silver skimp dump is this moving memorial with memorable views. It houses the impressively stark Cor-Ten steel memorial to the 900…

  • Pro Hart Gallery

    Pro Hart Gallery

    13.74 MILES

    Kevin 'Pro' Hart (1928–2006) was a former miner and is widely considered one of outback Australia's premier painters. His iconic work is spread over three…

  • Mundi Mundi Lookout

    Mundi Mundi Lookout

    3 MILES

    The road beyond Silverton becomes isolated and the horizon is vast. Just 5km from town, this lookout, a glorified roadside dust-mound at the highest point…

