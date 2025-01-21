With buzzing cities, 156 national parks, epic islands, and long, beach-fringed coastlines, Thailand offers everything you need for an incredible experience. It's also a legendary street food destination, with mind-blowing — and often inexpensive — food options waiting around every corner. Work off your meals with trekking, kayaking, white-water rafting and hiking, or just flop on some of the world's most beautiful beaches. Whatever you choose to do, Thailand will deliver.

That's why we've compiled five itineraries that take you to different parts of the country, including the lush north, Phuket and the islands, the mighty Mekong and more. Starting as one-week itineraries, add time at various stops to build the Thai holiday of your dreams.

Clockwise from top left: Enjoy wandering the streets of Bangkok. Yaowarat Athikhom Saengchai for Lonely Planet. Ayuthaya's most-photographed attraction is a sandstone Buddha head tangled within a bodhi tree. Justin Foulkes for Lonely Planet. See part of the infamous Burma Railway in Kanchanaburi. Justin Foulkes for Lonely Planet. Admire the beauty of Haew Suwat waterfall in Khao Yai National Park. Getty Images

1. Explore Bangkok and the surrounding area

Allow at least 7 days

Distance: 483km (300 miles)

Explore buzzing Bangkok and then head west to historic Kanchanaburi, famous for its WWII sites, and nearby Erawan National Park, which is packed with waterfalls and wildlife. From there, travel through central Thailand’s rice fields to the ancient temples of Ayuthaya, before ending your tour at Khao Yai National Park.

Bangkok: 2 days

Hit the major sites in Bangkok, including iconic Wat Arun, and superb Wat Phra Kaew and the Grand Palace, before dinner in Chinatown and a cocktail with a view at a rooftop bar. If it’s the weekend, Chatuchak Weekend Market is an essential shopping stop, but make sure you fit in a massage to relax you for the journey ahead.

Next stop: Get a train (2½ hours) or a minivan from Bangkok to Kanchanaburi.

Kanchanaburi: 1 day

Kanchanaburi is the site of the infamous Thailand–Burma Death Railway and the bridge immortalized in the 1957-movie The Bridge On the River Kwai. Spend a few hours touring the museums and moving war cemetery here. There’s also the option of a rafting excursion on Mae Nam Kwae before you retire to your riverside resort.

Next stop: Drive from Kanchanaburi to Erawan National Park (1 hour).

Erawan National Park: 1 day

Just 0.5km (0.3 miles) past the park headquarters in Erawan National Park is the spectacular, seven-tiered Nam Tok Erawan, where you can swim in crystal-clear water. It’s easy to reach the first three tiers; after that it’s a steep 2km (1.2-mile) climb to the higher ones. The park is home to masses of wildlife and you’ll see monkeys around the falls. Head back to Kanchanaburi for the night.

Next stop: Drive northeast from Kanchanaburi through lime-green ricefields to Ayuthaya (4 hours).

Ayuthaya: 1 day

Ayuthaya is the capital of ancient Siam and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Hire a bicycle to tour the dozens of atmospheric ruined temples, stopping for a riverside lunch of delicious boat noodles or grilled river prawns, both local specialties. For a different perspective on Ayuthaya, take a boat tour along the river surrounding the old city.

Next stop: Drive from Ayuthaya to Khao Yai National Park (2 hours).

Khao Yai National Park: 2 days

Your final stop is Khao Yai National Park, which lies east of Ayuthaya. The park is home to herds of wild elephants, as well as bears, rare birds, barking deer and many gibbons – joining a night safari is your best chance of spotting elephants. Spend a day hiking the trails that lead to waterfalls that really gush in the June to October rainy season.

Left: The Three Kings of Chiang Mai Monument is a significant landmark that pays homage to the three founding monarchs of the Lanna Kingdom. Tanakrit Wattanasiri/239 Studio for Lonely Planet Right: Indulge in a bowl of khao soi with beef, a traditional northern Thai dish. Tanakrit Wattanasiri/239 Studio for Lonely Planet

2. See the best of Northern Thailand

Allow at least 7 days

Distance: 240km (149 miles)

Loop through the lush mountain scenery of Northern Thailand, starting in Chiang Mai, the historic heart of the region, and then heading north to the backpacker haven of Pai, the caves of Pang Mapha and ending in Mae Hong Son, a remote hill town that’s home to myriad minority peoples.

Chiang Mai: 2 days

Tour the old city temples in Chiang Mai, then eat your way through the night markets. Head to a nearby ethical elephant camp or learn how to prepare Northern Thai cuisine at a cooking class. Finish with a night out in the hip bars of Nimmanhaemin Rd.

Detour: Near Chiang Mai is Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s highest mountain. The summit is an easy walk, or explore the trails, temples, villages and waterfalls (1 hour).

Next stop: Take a minivan from Chiang Mai northwest to Pai (3 hours).

Pai: 2 days

Pai is a mountain town with a hippie vibe that has become an essential traveler stop. If you’re after thrills, try rafting the rapids of Mae Nam Pai. Alternatively, head to the nearby hot springs and waterfalls or visit villages of ethnic minority peoples. In the evenings, join everyone else at the vegan eateries and bars of Walking St.

Next stop: Drive from Pai to Pang Mapha (1 hour).

Pang Mapha: 1 day

Northwest of Pai is Pang Mapha, also known as Sop Pong, a sleepy little district riddled with limestone formations that are home to more than 200 cave systems. You can glide through the most-visited cave on a bamboo raft – look out for the ancient teak coffins that perch here – or contact local spelunkers to organize in-depth explorations of the caverns.

Next stop: Drive from Pang Mapha to Mae Hong Son (3 hours).

Mae Hong Son: 2 days

Misty, mountainous and mysterious, Mae Hong Son is one of Thailand’s most fascinating destinations, a crossroads of cultures and ethnicities that feels very different from other Thai towns. A day trekking to ethnic minority villages makes a fine introduction to the area, while the evening Walking Street Market offers minority food and handicrafts. There are also temples and tea plantations to explore.

Enjoy the sunset near the lighthouse on Phuket's Promthep Cape. Shutterstock

3. Go island hopping

Allow at least 10 days

Distance: 423km (263 miles)

Get ready for some serious island hopping. Start your beach tour on Ko Samui, before heading to scuba-diving destination Ko Tao and Ko Pha-Ngan for its legendary Full Moon parties. Then it’s across to the Andaman Coast, where the glorious white-sand beaches of Phuket and Ko Phi-Phi await.

Ko Samui: 2 days

At Ko Samui superb beaches line the east and north coasts and resorts and spas offer world-class pampering. Spend a day touring the beaches by motorbike. Catch a west-coast sunset, or search for waterfalls in the jungly interior. For nightlife, head to Chaweng, Lamai and Fisherman’s Village.

Detour: Day tour to sublime Ang Thong Marine National Park, west of Samui (2 hours).

Next stop: Take a ferry from Ko Samui to Ko Tao (1½ hours).

Ko Tao: 2 days

Ko Tao, north of Ko Samui, is Thailand’s scuba-diving hub. It’s a place where visitors can dive almost year-round, the water is warm, the marine life plentiful and the coral reefs colorful. If an underwater adventure with whale sharks and manta rays doesn’t appeal, this is also a top spot for rock climbing and bouldering. There’s a pumping bar scene at night, too.

Next stop: Take a ferry from Ko Tao to Ko Pha-Ngan (1½ hours).

Ko Pha-Ngan: 1 day

Join the thousands of revelers at Ko Pha-Ngan's monthly Full Moon parties on Sunrise Beach. Even if it’s not full moon, there are plenty of other raves staged here. Or take a long-tail boat tour of the secluded east coast, where gorgeous hidden bays are home to enticing strips of sand.

Next stop: Take a ferry back to the mainland (1½ hours) and then a bus to Phuket (4½ hours).

Phuket: 3 days

Your next stop is Phuket on the Andaman Coast, Thailand’s largest island, where the beaches are alluring crescents of white sand and the restaurants and nightlife range from the sophisticated to the raucous. Spend a day kayaking around the stunning limestone formations of Ao Phang-Nga, or hop a speedboat for superb snorkeling in the Similan Islands.

Next stop: Take a ferry (1–2 hours) from Phuket to Ko Phi-Phi.

Ko Phi-Phi: 2 days

End your island-hopping on Ko Phi-Phi, a tiny, jungle-topped island with curvy bleached beaches. There’s decent diving and snorkeling, as well as uninhabited Ko Phi-Phi Leh to visit (where scenes from the 2000-movie The Beach was filmed), while at night Ao Lo Dalam turns into a vast, open-air nightclub. For a more relaxed experience, make tracks for the tranquil east coast.

Left: Sample some green papaya salad in Ubon Ratchathani. Mark Weins for Lonely Planet Right: Take in the ornate details of Wat Phra That Phanom. Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Explore the Mekong and the northeast

Allow at least 7 days

Distance: 929km (577 miles)

Follow the mighty Mekong on a tour of the little-seen northeast (Isan). Begin in urban Udon Thani and head north to Nong Khai, separated from Laos by the Mekong. Move south along the river to Vietnamese-influenced Nakhon Phanom and holy That Phanom, then west to bustling Ubon Ratchathani and historic Phanom Rung.

Udon Thani: 1 day

Isan’s biggest city, Udon Thani lacks conventional sights, but its frontier food scene is one of the most exciting in Thailand. Chomp your way down Naresuan Rd, where wondrous street food awaits, or check out one of the high-end restaurants offering a fresh take on Isan’s multifaceted cuisine. In between meals, relax in Nong Prajak Park, the center of Udon social life.

Next stop: Drive or hire a lift from Udon Thani to Nong Khai (1 hour).

Nong Khai: 1 day

Nong Khai, a border town that sits opposite Laos on the banks of the Mekong, is a long-time traveler hangout and there are super sunset views from the laid-back cafes and restaurants along the river. October sees tens of thousands of locals gathering to watch the mysterious "Naga Fireball" phenomenon, when balls of flame shoot up in the sky above the Mekong.

Next stop: Drive from Nong Kahi to Nakhon Phanom (4½ hours).

Nakhon Phanom: 1 day

Bicycle-friendly Nakhon Phanom is a charming riverfront town with striking views across the Mekong to the mountains of Laos. It’s also home to a vibrant Vietnamese community, whose ancestors fled French rule in Indochina; Ho Chi Minh spent two years living here. Spend a day sampling Thai-Vietnamese dishes, taking a cruise on the Mekong.

Next stop: Drive from Nakhon Phanom to That Phanom (1 hour).

That Phanom: 1 day

South of Nakhon Phanom is peaceful That Phanom. Buddhists flock to Wat Phra That Phanom, Isan’s holiest temple. Visitors marvel at the 53m-high (174ft) stupa, said to house relics of the Buddha and first erected over 1000 years ago. There’s also a fun and busy market by the Mekong.

Next stop: Drive from That Phanom to Ubon Ratchathani (3½ hours).

Ubon Ratchathani: 2 days

West of the Mekong is Ubon Ratchathani, a lively university city with a small-town vibe. Ubon is a great place to kick back for a couple of days: there’s a thriving Thai country-music scene, plenty of good food and even a few riverine beaches to laze on. And beyond Ubon are many waterfalls where you can join the locals in escaping the heat.

Next stop: Drive from Ubon Ratchathani to Phanom Rung (3½ hours).

Phanom Rung: 1 day

Perched precariously atop an extinct volcano, Phanom Rung is the biggest and most impressive Khmer temple complex in Thailand. Dating back to the 10th century and built in the same style as Angkor Wat in Cambodia, the ruins are usually free of big crowds. End your tour by enjoying the righteous views of the surrounding countryside from here.

Relax on the beaches of Ao Manao in Prachuap Khiri Khan. Shutterstock

5. Explore temples, beaches and national parks

Allow at least 7 days

Distance: 224km (139 miles)

Take in one of Thailand’s most significant towns, go wildlife spotting and kick back by the beach on this tour. Start in historic Phetchaburi and swoop into Kaeng Krachan National Park. Then head to the beaches of Hua Hin and end in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Phetchaburi: 2 days

Phetchaburi should be on every traveler’s list: a traditional town of riverside markets and teak houses that’s also home to royal palaces, temples and caves. Spend a couple of days visiting the sites and browsing the markets, while enjoying riverfront dinners and the aromatic fruit and sweet desserts Phetchaburi is known for. Just watch out for the brazen monkeys who live here.

Next stop: Drive from Phetchaburi to Kaeng Krachan National Park (1 hour).

Kaeng Krachan National Park: 1 day

Spend a day at UNESCO World Heritage Site Kaeng Krachan National Park, Thailand’s largest wildlife wilderness. There’s a ton of flora and fauna, including elephants, gibbons and masses of rare birds and butterflies. Also, check out the waterfalls and nature trails. Stay in park accommodation or hire a tent.

Next stop: Drive from Kaeng Krachan National Park to Hua Hin (1 hour).

Hua Hin: 2 days

Thailand’s original beach resort, Hua Hin has been pulling in the locals since the 1920s, and they continue to flock here for the wide, long and safe beaches and quality seafood eateries. Hua Hin is a fun mix of big-city sophistication and old-fashioned seaside fun – think donkey rides on the beach – and it’s also a key kiteboarding and golf hub.

Next stop: Drive from Hua Hin to Prachuap Khiri Khan (1½ hours).

Prachuap Khiri Khan: 2 days

Pretty Prachuap Khiri Khan is delightfully relaxed, with crowd-free white-sand beaches looking out on tranquil bays and limestone karst formations. Climb the hill at the north of town for tremendous views out to sea or inland to the mountains on the Myanmar border. Prachuap has some old wooden shop houses, too, and some fine seafood restaurants.