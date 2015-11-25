Welcome to Ko Tao
But Tao also has its wild card, something the others don't: easy-to-get-to, diverse diving right off its shores. Cavort with sharks and rays in a playground of tangled neon coral, toast the day with sunset cocktails on a white beach, then get up and do it all over again.
But even though the island is synonymous with diving, there is much more to the place. Hikers and hermits can re-enact an episode from Lost in the dripping coastal jungles. And when you’re Robinson Crusoe-ed out, hit the pumpin’ bar scene that rages on until dawn.
Scuba Diving in Koh Tao
Enjoy a breathtaking day out to the beautiful island of Koh Tao. This tour includes the transfer from your Koh Samui hotel to the pier, from where you are transferred to Koh Tao. First You will be taken to the pier where you can enjoy a light breakfast before the day begins. Later you will depart to Koh Tao where you can enjoy the variety of dive sites around the island. This island offers wreck diving for the more adventurous, several sites boasting caves and swim thru’s for those with finely tuned buoyancy to the many beautiful bays, boasting stunning reefs and excellent macro opportunities for the enthusiastic underwater photographer.
Learn to Dive - PADI Open Water Course
Day 1 (Afternoon) - Dive Theory We start with an academics session covering the scuba diving basics. You will learn the scuba theory on; how your scuba gear works, relationship between depth and pressure & how different underwater pressures affect your body. We'll watch some videos, discuss the content & complete some simple quizzes to test your understanding. Day 2 (Morning) - Dive Planning When scuba diving, you must plan every dive to ensure safety. We will teach you how long you can spend at a particular depth for any given time. We'll teach you to do this by using PADI's recreational dive planner. We will also practice some examples to ensure you are confident then complete a multiple choice exam to finish off your academics. Day 2 (Afternoon) - Scuba Skills Pool Practice (shallow) We will help you get into your scuba gear for the first time and head into our confined shallow water swimming pool. We'll start by learning some basic scuba skills. This will include equipment assembly, buddy checks, mask & regulator skills, alternate air source exercises, buoyancy skills & ascent procedures. Day 3 (Afternoon) - PADI Open Water Dives 1 & 2 Time to bring take your newly learned skills and knowledge to the sea. Your first two 'proper dives' will be to a maximum depth of 12 meters. Each dive will last around 45 minutes - we'll repeat some of your shallow skills a little deeper plus explore the dive sites. Typical dive sites are 'The Japanese Gardens', 'Mango Bay' or 'Twins' at Koh Nangyuan - you'll be diving on coral reefs and around shallow pinnacles. These dive sites are idea for beginners with shallow depth and sandy areas for practicing skills. Day 4 (Morning) - PADI Open Water Dives 3 & 4 For your final 2 dives of the course, you'll get down to your maximum depth of 18 meters. By now, you should be controlled & comfortable in the water so we can visit the more distant dive sites, such as Chumphon Pinnacles (a Koh Tao favorite!) Here you'll get to see some of Koh Tao's bigger fish - barracudas, giant grouper, even grey reef & occasional whale sharks (which are harmless!). For the last two dives of your Open Water course, an underwater video-grapher will accompany you, capturing footage of your underwater experiences on film. Day 4 (Evening) - Certification & Diving Movie We'll celebrate you completing your PADI Open Water Koh Tao Course by watching your diving movie (enjoyed over a couple of cold beers at our pool bar). We'll complete your certification paperwork, and you'll be issued with your PADI Open Water Koh Tao certification. This is a diving certification for life, allowing you to dive with a buddy, to 18 meters in conditions similar to those in which you learned to dive.
Koh Tao to Surat Thani Train Station by Seatran Discovery Ferry and Minivan
Make your own way to the meeting point at Mae Haad Pier on Koh Tao at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Cruise by Seatran Discovery ferry to Don Sak Pier in air-conditioned comfort with short stopovers on Koh Samui and Koh Phangan to pickup/drop-off other transferring guests. Switch to the shared minivan and ride further to the train station of Surat Thani from where you can catch the train to Bangkok or Hat Yai. Transfer with us will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it. Sit back and relax in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of the Gulf of Thailand on each leg of the journey.
Koh Samui Airport to Koh Tao by Shared Minivan and Seatran Discovery Ferry
Get picked up from the arrival terminal at Koh Samui Airport and ride by shared minivan to Bang Rak Pier in air-conditioned comfort. Switch to Seatran Discovery ferry and cruise further to Koh Tao with a short stopover on Koh Phangan to pickup/drop-off other transferring guests. Get dropped off at Mae Haad Pier on Koh Tao from where you can easily grab a taxi to your hotel. Several departure times are on offer throughout the day so all you need to do is choose from a morning, early afternoon or late afternoon departure. Transfer with us will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it. Sit back and relax in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of the Gulf of Thailand on each leg of the journey.
Koh Tao to Khao Sok by Seatran Discovery Ferry Including Coach and Minivan
Meet the ferry staff at Seatran Discovery counter at Mae Haad Pier on Koh Tao 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Cruise by Seatran Discovery ferry to Don Sak Pier in Surat Thani with short stopovers on Koh Phangan and Koh Samui to pickup/drop-off other transferring guests. Switch to Seatran Coach and head to Surat Thani Town. Continue by shared minivan on road to Khao Sok. Get dropped off near the park ranger station in Khao Sok National Park from where you can easily walk to your bungalow. The transfer service operates daily in low and high season. Transfer with us will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it. Sit back and relax in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of Southern Thailand on each leg of the journey.
Koh Tao to Nakhon Si Thammarat Town by Seatran Discovery Ferry and Minivan
Make your own way to the meeting point at Seatran Discovery office at Mae Haad Pier on Koh Tao at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Meet the boat crew at the pier and cruise by Seatran Discovery ferry to Don Sak Pier in air-conditioned comfort with a short stopover on Koh Phangan and Koh Samui to pickup/drop-off other transferring guests. Switch to the shared minivan and ride further to Nakhon Si Thammarat Bus Terminal from where you can easily grab a taxi to your hotel. The transfer service operates in low and high season with 2 departure times per day. Transfer with us will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it. Sit back and relax in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of Southern Thailand on each leg of the journey.