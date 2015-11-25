Learn to Dive - PADI Open Water Course

Day 1 (Afternoon) - Dive Theory We start with an academics session covering the scuba diving basics. You will learn the scuba theory on; how your scuba gear works, relationship between depth and pressure & how different underwater pressures affect your body. We'll watch some videos, discuss the content & complete some simple quizzes to test your understanding. Day 2 (Morning) - Dive Planning When scuba diving, you must plan every dive to ensure safety. We will teach you how long you can spend at a particular depth for any given time. We'll teach you to do this by using PADI's recreational dive planner. We will also practice some examples to ensure you are confident then complete a multiple choice exam to finish off your academics. Day 2 (Afternoon) - Scuba Skills Pool Practice (shallow) We will help you get into your scuba gear for the first time and head into our confined shallow water swimming pool. We'll start by learning some basic scuba skills. This will include equipment assembly, buddy checks, mask & regulator skills, alternate air source exercises, buoyancy skills & ascent procedures. Day 3 (Afternoon) - PADI Open Water Dives 1 & 2 Time to bring take your newly learned skills and knowledge to the sea. Your first two 'proper dives' will be to a maximum depth of 12 meters. Each dive will last around 45 minutes - we'll repeat some of your shallow skills a little deeper plus explore the dive sites. Typical dive sites are 'The Japanese Gardens', 'Mango Bay' or 'Twins' at Koh Nangyuan - you'll be diving on coral reefs and around shallow pinnacles. These dive sites are idea for beginners with shallow depth and sandy areas for practicing skills. Day 4 (Morning) - PADI Open Water Dives 3 & 4 For your final 2 dives of the course, you'll get down to your maximum depth of 18 meters. By now, you should be controlled & comfortable in the water so we can visit the more distant dive sites, such as Chumphon Pinnacles (a Koh Tao favorite!) Here you'll get to see some of Koh Tao's bigger fish - barracudas, giant grouper, even grey reef & occasional whale sharks (which are harmless!). For the last two dives of your Open Water course, an underwater video-grapher will accompany you, capturing footage of your underwater experiences on film. Day 4 (Evening) - Certification & Diving Movie We'll celebrate you completing your PADI Open Water Koh Tao Course by watching your diving movie (enjoyed over a couple of cold beers at our pool bar). We'll complete your certification paperwork, and you'll be issued with your PADI Open Water Koh Tao certification. This is a diving certification for life, allowing you to dive with a buddy, to 18 meters in conditions similar to those in which you learned to dive.