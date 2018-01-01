3-Day Mae Hong Son Loop Motorcycle Tour from Chiang Mai

This excursion will take you first to the highest peak of Thailand (Doi Inthanon with 8,415 feet or 2,565 meters above sea level). Ride along winding and narrow twisty curvy roads with high mountain scenery along the Myanmar border on perfect tarmac roads. 1,864 curves through a vast panorama view of Mae Hong Son and the charming Pai. National Parks and non-touristic places full of unique history and activities.Early morning meet and greet at your accommodation in Chiang Mai. We will provide the tour briefing, and then your riding gear and bike. We will inform you briefly of local history, geography and acknowledge any personal requirements. Lastly we have a general Q&A opportunity for any concerns you might have related to the tour.Day 1. Chiang Mai – Doi Inthanon – Mae Sariang (170 miles or 275 kms.)Familiarize yourself with your bike on the highway ride heading south of Chiang Mai to Doi Inthanon National Park, the highest peak in Thailand, 8,415 feet or 2.565 meter above sea level. Ride along the excellent winding mountain road through pine forest scenery. Visit Thailand’s finest waterfall, nature trails, Royal pagodas and botanical gardens. Descending to Mae Chaem for a relaxing lunch at the local restaurant. After lunch, ride on, passing through pine forests until we reach Mae Sariang where you later enjoy your peaceful accommodation.Day 2. Mae Sariang – Mae Hong Son – Pai (169 miles or 273 kms.)After breakfast, leave Mae Sariang to Mae Hong Son on narrow twisty curvy roads. In Khun Yuam we make a break and visit a World War II museum. Visit the long-neck Karen tribe village near the border of Thailand and Myanmar. Visit Wat Phra That Doi Kong Mu, the first temple of Mae Hong Son on the hilltop. Lunch is served at a local restaurant. Visit Lod cave, which means, “cave with stream running through”, on a bamboo raft. Then back on twisty curvy roads to Pai. Visit Tha Pai hot spring, where you can enjoy a mineral bath. Then we reach a charming accommodation with swimming pool.Day 3. Pai – Chiang Mai (84 miles or 135 kms.)Before breakfast, in the very early morning you have a chance to offer food to the monks along the streets of Pai`s local market. After breakfast, visit the Pai World War II Memorial Bridge. Back on winding mountainous roads to Mok Fah waterfall. Lunch is served at a local restaurant. Continue along winding roads, passing farming areas before heading back to Chiang Mai City.