Welcome to Doi Inthanon National Park
Top experiences in Doi Inthanon National Park
Doi Inthanon National Park activities
Doi Inthanon Private Tour with Trek, Lunch from Chiang Mai
Meet a driver at your hotel in Chiang Mai for 8am departure to Doi Inthanon National Park. Make the first stop of the day for views of Wachiratharn Waterfall, a 164-foot (50-meter) cascade that's among the most beautiful in Thailand, dropping into a deep pool with a cloud of mist. Continue to the Hmong market to browse local stalls, then drive to the highest point in Thailand, where you'll find a stupa containing a King's ashes. Enjoy the amazing view from the top of the mountain and soak up the peaceful atmosphere before descending the mountain, stopping at the King and Queen pagoda along the way. Lunch will be served around noon, then you'll set out on a two-hour trek with a local tour guide. See the tropical plants and animals at the edge of the trail and make a photo stop Pha Dok Soew Waterfall, passing paddy fields and coffee plantations. After the hike, refuel with a final stop at Baan Mae Klang Laung, where you can taste local coffee and relax. This full-day tour concludes with return transfer to Chiang Mai, and drop-off at the original departure point.
Doi Inthanon National Park Private Tour, Lunch from Chiang Mai
On this private 8-hour tour from Chiang Mai you will explore the culture and beauty of northern Thailand. This tour starts with a scenic drive through the mountainous countryside to Doi Inthanon National Park, home to a preserved forest and Doi Inthanon, the highest mountain in Thailand standing at 8,514 feet above sea level.The tour continues with a visit to Phra Mahathat Napha Methanidon and Phra Mahathat Naphaphon Phumisiri, twin pagodas which were built to commemorate the fifth cycle birthdays of King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit. Both pagodas share similar bases as well as the two-level walking path that surrounds them. The pagodas enshrine Lord Buddha’s ashes and Buddha images, and overlook the magnificent scenery of Doi Inthanon.The tour continues with a visit to the Karen Hill Tribe Village and the Royal Project, followed by lunch at a local restaurant. Upon descending, you will stop at the beautiful Vachiratharn Waterfall before driving to Baan Tawai (Hang Dong District), a new cottage industries village that produces everything from woodcarving and pottery to classical Thai artworks.
Doi Inthanon National Park Full-Day Tour From Chiang Mai
Our driver will pick you up from your hotel or guest house lobby in Chiang Mai around 7am and travel to Doi Inthanon National Park. It will take approximately 2 hours to the highest peak of Thailand – Doi Inthanon National Park. Enjoy the outstanding view at the summit and walking in the nature trail to see many kind of birds, historical sightseeing and flowers admiring. Visit the beautiful architecture of Nopamaytanidol Chidi and Phra Mahatat Nopaphon Bhumisiri which build to honor the 60th birthday of King Bhumipol and Queen Sirikit. Then, we will break for lunch at the Royal Project restaurant. After lunch, we proceed to the Royal Project foundation and Hmong hill tribe village. The Royal Project foundation, as it now becomes, has responded to His Majesty's The King initiative to help the hill tribes to help themselves in growing useful crops which enable them to have a better standard of living. We will spend 2-3 hours walking through the jungle following a narrow mountain trail which leads us to stunning hidden waterfall in the middle of lush jungle. Along the way before reaching the Pagagayaw Karen hill tribe village, we will pass through the farmland where you will see the coffee plantation, flowers farm and the beautiful rice terraces. The possibility to see is around July - the middle of November.Discover the Pagagayaw Karen hill tribe village and taste a cup of locally grown coffee then move on to Vachiratharn Waterfall, a 70 meters high thunderous waterfall. Enjoy the cool fresh air at the waterfall before we continue back to the ground. Our driver will drive you back to your hotel in Chiang Mai around 6:30pm.
3-Day Mae Hong Son Loop Motorcycle Tour from Chiang Mai
This excursion will take you first to the highest peak of Thailand (Doi Inthanon with 8,415 feet or 2,565 meters above sea level). Ride along winding and narrow twisty curvy roads with high mountain scenery along the Myanmar border on perfect tarmac roads. 1,864 curves through a vast panorama view of Mae Hong Son and the charming Pai. National Parks and non-touristic places full of unique history and activities.Early morning meet and greet at your accommodation in Chiang Mai. We will provide the tour briefing, and then your riding gear and bike. We will inform you briefly of local history, geography and acknowledge any personal requirements. Lastly we have a general Q&A opportunity for any concerns you might have related to the tour.Day 1. Chiang Mai – Doi Inthanon – Mae Sariang (170 miles or 275 kms.)Familiarize yourself with your bike on the highway ride heading south of Chiang Mai to Doi Inthanon National Park, the highest peak in Thailand, 8,415 feet or 2.565 meter above sea level. Ride along the excellent winding mountain road through pine forest scenery. Visit Thailand’s finest waterfall, nature trails, Royal pagodas and botanical gardens. Descending to Mae Chaem for a relaxing lunch at the local restaurant. After lunch, ride on, passing through pine forests until we reach Mae Sariang where you later enjoy your peaceful accommodation.Day 2. Mae Sariang – Mae Hong Son – Pai (169 miles or 273 kms.)After breakfast, leave Mae Sariang to Mae Hong Son on narrow twisty curvy roads. In Khun Yuam we make a break and visit a World War II museum. Visit the long-neck Karen tribe village near the border of Thailand and Myanmar. Visit Wat Phra That Doi Kong Mu, the first temple of Mae Hong Son on the hilltop. Lunch is served at a local restaurant. Visit Lod cave, which means, “cave with stream running through”, on a bamboo raft. Then back on twisty curvy roads to Pai. Visit Tha Pai hot spring, where you can enjoy a mineral bath. Then we reach a charming accommodation with swimming pool.Day 3. Pai – Chiang Mai (84 miles or 135 kms.)Before breakfast, in the very early morning you have a chance to offer food to the monks along the streets of Pai`s local market. After breakfast, visit the Pai World War II Memorial Bridge. Back on winding mountainous roads to Mok Fah waterfall. Lunch is served at a local restaurant. Continue along winding roads, passing farming areas before heading back to Chiang Mai City.
Biking Above Thailand
Hotel pickup is at 830 am ,A 2 hr drive from Chiang mai brings us to the summit of Doi Inthanon 2565 m elevation. A short walk around the summit to stretch our limbs from the drive , a photo opportunity next to the "highest point in Thailand" and we glide down the smooth tarmac to the famous 2 Stupas which are a must see near the summit. From here great views accompany us as we downhill to some of the most spectacular water falls in Thailand. After a hardy lunch we continue our 25 km ride towards the valley floor through Northern Thai forest. Its not all Downhill , but our Support vehicle is nearby to assist. Doi Inthanon National Park is a good choice for a ride if you don't mind the 2 hr drive there and 1.5 hrs back to Chiang mai. Weather conditions should be clear sky to get the full benefit. If its cloudy our Above Chiang mai Trip is a good alternative. We expect to be back after 530 pm .
Doi Suthep , Trekking 2 hours at Doi Inthanon National Park,Lunch
Pick up from your hotel at 7.00 am then drive about 50 minutes to visiting Doi Suthep temple , the famous temple and symbol of Chiang Mai you must visit when you here, You can see the golden pagoda which it’s contain the Lord Buddha relic, the serpent stair way there are 306 steps, when you walking around the temple you can see the beautiful view and also can see the view of the Chiang Mai city too.After finish we will drive down from the hill and continue to Doi Inthanon National Park around 1.5 hours , the first stop at the biggest waterfall ( Wachiratharn or we call Diamond waterfall) ,take your time for relaxing , also here we will having lunch at the local restaurant in front of the waterfall, The last activity we will driving up to the trekking spot and start the trekking with the local tour guide beside of the waterfall , the views is very beautiful , on the way you can see some tribe farm like flower and coffee plantation, at the end of the trekking we will tak pe you to the local fresh coffee shop service by the tribe , here you can see their process and also can try some fresh coffee from their plantation, after that we will drive back to Chiang Mai and drop you at your hotel, finish the wonderful trip