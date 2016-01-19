Welcome to Udon Thani
Udon Thani (อุดรธานี) is a big, brash city with one of the largest expat populations in Thailand. The city boomed on the back of the Vietnam War as the site of a large US airbase, and it subsequently became the region's primary transport hub and commercial centre. The town itself doesn't have any must-see attractions, but there are some tremendously interesting spots around it.
Top experiences in Udon Thani
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.