Welcome to Udon Thani

Udon Thani (อุดรธานี) is a big, brash city with one of the largest expat populations in Thailand. The city boomed on the back of the Vietnam War as the site of a large US airbase, and it subsequently became the region's primary transport hub and commercial centre. The town itself doesn't have any must-see attractions, but there are some tremendously interesting spots around it.