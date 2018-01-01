Welcome to Prachuap Khiri Khan
In recent years, foreigners have discovered Prachuap's charms and some Bangkokians drive past Hua Hin for their weekends away. But their numbers are still very small compared to better-known destinations, leaving plenty of room on the beaches, at the hilltop temples and in the many excellent seafood restaurants.
Top experiences in Prachuap Khiri Khan
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Prachuap Khiri Khan activities
Explore Sam Roi Yod National Park 4D3N
DAY1: Bangkok Welcome to Thailand! Upon your arrival at the airport Our Guide will welcome you with a warm Greetings at the Airport where by you will receive a Free Airport Transfer to your Hotel. Our guide will pick you up from your hotel and we proceed to China Town for self-shopping and return back to the hotel for Overnight at Bangkok DAY2: Bangkok – Prachuabkherikhan This morning we check out at the hotel and go on 3hrs drive to Prachuabkhirikhan. Arriving at Prachuap khiri khan we check in and lunch at the Restaurant around Khao Dang Mountain. Our Guide will meet you at your Hotel then we start hiking to the top Mountain of Khao Dang viewpoint. After Hiking we take a few rest and next we go to mangrove forests for 1hr river cruise to set out the huzzle of Hiking. Then we return back to the hotel after river cruise In the evening our Guide will meet you at your hotel for a night out at Cicada night market in hua hin or other related Night Marketing depending on the arrival week schedule Cause some Night Market in Hua-Hin are only operated on weekend. Please not that dinner is at your own cost.After exploring the night market we return back to Sam Roi Yod. DAY3: Sam Roi Yod Our Guide will meet you at your hotel then we proceed to Phraya Nakhon cave is another site around the park with uncommon big karst window and a Thai-style pavillion build in honor of King Rama IV on his visit. After exploring the cave, we Lunch at the restaurant nearby and take a rest for few munite. After Lunch next we visit The Sai Cave. After visiting and exploring the cave we Come back to the hotel and relax. And dine at the Hotel also we stay overnight at Sam Roi Yod. DAY4: Sam Roi Yod-Bangkok Morning Guys! Our guide will meet you at your hotel then we proceed to Kwao Cave. After exploring the cave next we go for a Boardwalk over marsh area. There is a 1 km long wooden boardwalk over the marsh area next to the visitor center, with great view over surroundings. Many bird species, especially the purple swamphen can be seen around We return back to the hotel for departure back to Bangkok Mind you, There is a free Transfer from Bangkok to the airport.
Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park Tour from Hua Hin or Cha-Am
Thailand has gained fame for its extraordinary natural splendors, and Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park is one of the best destinations for nature lovers. By choosing the Hua Hin and Cha-Am region as your holiday destination, you will be in for a treat. A pleasant drive through the fertile agricultural land south of Hua Hin takes you the park, aka '300 peaks,' Thailand’s oldest coastal national park. This protected area is a wonderland of limestone caves, forests, waterfalls, mangrove swamps, and isolated beaches, all within a 35-square-mile (90-square-km) area of central Thailand. After hotel pickup, your journey starts with the 1-hour drive in a southern direction through Prachuap Khiri Khan province, known for its pineapple and coconut plantations. Make a stop to get an up-close view and learn about the cultivation and harvesting procedures to get from seed to fruit. As soon as you enter the national park, make your way to a secluded fishing village where you may feel like you've gone back in time to a traditional way of life set amid stunning scenery. Then proceed by fishing boat to a secluded beach, which is the starting point for a steep climb to Phraya Nakhon Cave. The most popular attraction of this vast cave is Phra Thinang Khuha Kharuehat, a pavilion constructed during the reign of King Rama V in 1890. This distinctive pavilion is now used as the symbol of the province. After a much-needed lunch to refuel from your climb, enjoy free time for a leisurely afternoon on the white sandy beach. If you do not wish to participate in the 1,410-foot high (430-meter) climb up the mountain to Phraya Nakhon Cave, you'll have more time to spend at Laem Sala Beach. Lunch is served on the beach with time for swimming and sunbathing before you are returned to your original pickup location.