Explore Sam Roi Yod National Park 4D3N

DAY1: Bangkok Welcome to Thailand! Upon your arrival at the airport Our Guide will welcome you with a warm Greetings at the Airport where by you will receive a Free Airport Transfer to your Hotel. Our guide will pick you up from your hotel and we proceed to China Town for self-shopping and return back to the hotel for Overnight at Bangkok DAY2: Bangkok – Prachuabkherikhan This morning we check out at the hotel and go on 3hrs drive to Prachuabkhirikhan. Arriving at Prachuap khiri khan we check in and lunch at the Restaurant around Khao Dang Mountain. Our Guide will meet you at your Hotel then we start hiking to the top Mountain of Khao Dang viewpoint. After Hiking we take a few rest and next we go to mangrove forests for 1hr river cruise to set out the huzzle of Hiking. Then we return back to the hotel after river cruise In the evening our Guide will meet you at your hotel for a night out at Cicada night market in hua hin or other related Night Marketing depending on the arrival week schedule Cause some Night Market in Hua-Hin are only operated on weekend. Please not that dinner is at your own cost.After exploring the night market we return back to Sam Roi Yod. DAY3: Sam Roi Yod Our Guide will meet you at your hotel then we proceed to Phraya Nakhon cave is another site around the park with uncommon big karst window and a Thai-style pavillion build in honor of King Rama IV on his visit. After exploring the cave, we Lunch at the restaurant nearby and take a rest for few munite. After Lunch next we visit The Sai Cave. After visiting and exploring the cave we Come back to the hotel and relax. And dine at the Hotel also we stay overnight at Sam Roi Yod. DAY4: Sam Roi Yod-Bangkok Morning Guys! Our guide will meet you at your hotel then we proceed to Kwao Cave. After exploring the cave next we go for a Boardwalk over marsh area. There is a 1 km long wooden boardwalk over the marsh area next to the visitor center, with great view over surroundings. Many bird species, especially the purple swamphen can be seen around We return back to the hotel for departure back to Bangkok Mind you, There is a free Transfer from Bangkok to the airport.