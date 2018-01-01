Mae Hong Son Loop 3-Day BMW Motorcycle Tour from Chiang Mai

Day 1: Chiang Mai - Doi Inthanon - Mae Hong Son (Distance: 186 miles / 300 km) Meet your group of up to 10 riders and guide at the service center at 7:30am. Receive a briefing about the tour and your motorcycle. You will have time to familiarize yourself with your motorcycle before setting off.Start the tour from Chiang Mai and after about 31 miles (50 km), leave the highway and spend the rest of the day on exhilarating twisty rural roads. Your first stop may be at the Vachiratharn Waterfall - an impressive and powerful 260 foot (80 m) high waterfall.Proceed to climb to the top of Doi Inthanon, which at 2,565 meters is the highest mountain in Thailand. Have lunch in Mae Chaem then continue to the City of the “Three Mists”, otherwise known as Mae Hong Son which is located along the banks of the Pai River close to the border with Myanmar (formerly Burma). Stay overnight in Mae Hong Son.Day 2: Mae Hong Son - Ban Rak Thai - Pai (Distance: 105 miles / 170 km) In the morning, take a pleasant boat ride on Pai River to visit a Karen Long Neck village in the morning. The Karen, a tribal minority, historically lived in the hills on the Myanmar side of the border. Some of their women wear heavy brass rings around their necks, forearms, and shins. Then set out for the famously chic town of Pai at the beginning of the road famous for having 1864 bends of varying sharpness.The road passes through some beautiful mountainous scenery. On the way, add a side trip to Ban Rak Thai, the Thai-loving village, if the weather permits. Ban Rak Thai was built around a lake near the Myanmar border. About 800, mainly Chinese settled here after the communist takeover of China and some of the buildings have a distinctively Chinese appearance. In the afternoon, arrive in Pai and can relax in our hotel before having a delicious dinner one of the local restaurants. After dinner, enjoy the delights of the Walking Street market. Stay overnight in Pai. Day 3: Pai - Mae Sa - Chiang Mai (Distance: 110 miles / 180 km) On the final riding day, depart Pai in the morning and ride along the remaining 762 twisties over the mountains to reach Mae Taeng. Then drive on rural back roads to the Mae Sa Elephant Camp. If desired, you can pay the amazing pachyderms a visit before continuing your journey. Follow the Samoeng loop and enjoy more twisties. In the afternoon, arrive back at the service center in Chiang Mai. From there, transfer back to your Chiang Mai hotel or the airport at the conclusion of the tour.Note: All of the indicated times and distances are approximate.