Welcome to Pai
Despite all this, the town’s popularity has yet to negatively impact its nearly picture-perfect setting in a mountain valley. There’s heaps of quiet accommodation outside the main drag, a host of natural, lazy activities to keep visitors entertained and a vibrant art scene. And the town’s Shan roots can still be seen in its temples, quiet backstreets and fun afternoon market.
Rising Of Happiness Sukhothai 4D3N
DAY1: Bangkok Welcome to Thailand! Upon your arrival at the airport Our Guide will welcome you with a warm Greetings at the Airport where by you will receive a Free Airport Transfer to your Hotel. Our guide will pick you up from your hotel and we proceed to China Town for self-shopping and return back to the hotel for Overnight at Bangkok Airport DAY2: Bangkok-Sukhothai Breakfast at the hotel and check out then we drive to Sukhothai. On arrival at sukhothai we Lunch at Nam Khang restaurant. After Lunch we check in at Pai Lin hotel. Time to a survey at Wat Chang Lom , Sukhothai Historical Park. After exploring we back to hotel for dinner. Overnight at Sukhothai. DAY3: Sukhothai Morning! After your breakfast at hotel our guide will meet you then we proceed to Golden Clothing Sathon Museum. The sathorn shop at Baan Had Siew is where the woven textile of Thai Puan is sold. The back of the shop also has a textile museum where some of the exhibits are more than a hundred years old. Visit Golden Clothing Sathon Museum visit around 1hr. After we visit Golden clothing we lunch at restaurant near Si Satchanalai Historical Park. Then back to hotel for dinner. DAY4: Sukhothai-Bangkok MEAL: B/L/- Breakfast at the hotel and check out After breakfast we return back to Bangkok. On the way we stop for lunch at Krua Jitthima restaurant in Nakhonsawan. Arriving at Bangkok END OF SERVICE.
2 Days Best of Pai from Chiang Mai
Day 1: Chiang Mai – Pai 7:30am: Pick up from various hotels Visit Mok Fah Waterfalls Visit Pai Canyon. Take a journey in the picturesque flowers garden and have some coffee at Yellow House & Coffee in Love, a cute little coffee shop Finally, you will stop at Wat Pratart Mae Yen another place to see gorgeous views of Pai valley. Check in to the Resort near to Pai walking street. Enjoy dinner and the unique walking street of Pai. Day 2: Pai - Chiang Mai Taking a bicycle touring around Pai city Take a mineral bath for half hour at Tha Pai Hot Spring Continue to stop at 2nd World War Memorial Bridge that crosses the Pai River. Drive back to Chiang Mai and arrive at your hotel at 6:00pm
Fantastic Private 5 Day Tour : Chiang Mai - Pai - Chiang Dao - Chiang Rai
Day 1: Chiang Mai – Pai District Waterfalls + Chinese Village + Would War 2 Bridge + Pai Walking Street. 8.00 am Pick up from your accommodation. Enjoy beautiful waterfall, (2 hours from Chiang Mai to Pai) Visit World war 2 memorial bridge. Visit Chinese clay house, Enjoy Pai walking street. OVERNIGHT : Belle Villa Resort Hotel in Pai City or Equivalent Meals : Lunch Day 2: Pai City – Chiang Dao Elephant Mahout Experience + Long Neck Karen Start at 8 am (2 hours from Pai to Chiang Mai). Enjoy private time with Elephant at the Elephant Mahout Experience. Here, fun time begins with elephant interaction, Learn how to approach and pat this giant friend in a proper way, correct spoken commands, Fun bathing & brushing elephants in the river, Visit Longneck Karen & Big ears Kayor hilltribe village. OVERNIGHT : Tree House Home Stay or Equivalent Meals : breakfast + Lunch + Dinner Day 3: Chiang Dao – Thaton. Trekking + Chiang Dao Cave + Wat Tha Ton. Start at 8.00 am.Trek to the beautiful forest and waterfall for 1- 4 hours. (The lenght of Trek can be requested)Drive about 1 hour to visit Chiang Dao Cave. There are numerous natural formations of limestone and crystal that you will see with stalactites and stalagmites. Continue driving about 2 hours to visit Wat Tha Ton, which is a large temple complex in a very attractive setting only a few kilometers from the border with Myanmar. OVERNIGHT : Saranya River House Hotel, Mae Ai District or Equivalent Meals : breakfast + Lunch Day 4: Thaton – Golden Triangle – Chiang Mai. Golden Triangle + Boat Riding + Visit Laos Country + Opium Museum + While Temple + Hot Spring. Start at 08.00 am.Drive about 1.30 hour to The Golden Triangle.To see the view of the 3 countries (Thailand – Laos – Myanmar). Here’s the opportunity to board on the boat on Mae Kong River to Laos. Visit Opium House Museum to see why the opium was so expensive as gold in the old day, Drive about 1.30 hours to visit White Temple 1 in 10 of the most beautiful temples in the world.It is better known as one of the most recognizable temples in Thailand.Continue driving about 1.30 hour and stop at Hot Spring. See the natural hot spring that the locals use in their daily life.Back to the hotel in Chiang Mai. OVERNIGHT : Duangtawan Hotel or Equivalent Meals : Breakfast + Lunch Day 5: Chiang Mai City Temple + Doi Suthep Temple + Handicraft Village. Start at 08.00 am. Visit the world famous Doi Suthep Temple situated on the peak of mountain. Visit Wat Chediluang. It is in the heart of old city. Visit Wat Phra Sing. The real attraction of this temple is a Lanna architecture. Visit Sankampaeng Handicraft Center where silk weaving is done, where fans and umbrellas are made. Also silverware, ceramics, and a jewelry factory etc. Transfer to your accommodation or Chiang Mai Airport & end of our wonderful trip. Meals : Breakfast + Lunch
Mae Hong Son Loop 3-Day BMW Motorcycle Tour from Chiang Mai
Day 1: Chiang Mai - Doi Inthanon - Mae Hong Son (Distance: 186 miles / 300 km) Meet your group of up to 10 riders and guide at the service center at 7:30am. Receive a briefing about the tour and your motorcycle. You will have time to familiarize yourself with your motorcycle before setting off.Start the tour from Chiang Mai and after about 31 miles (50 km), leave the highway and spend the rest of the day on exhilarating twisty rural roads. Your first stop may be at the Vachiratharn Waterfall - an impressive and powerful 260 foot (80 m) high waterfall.Proceed to climb to the top of Doi Inthanon, which at 2,565 meters is the highest mountain in Thailand. Have lunch in Mae Chaem then continue to the City of the “Three Mists”, otherwise known as Mae Hong Son which is located along the banks of the Pai River close to the border with Myanmar (formerly Burma). Stay overnight in Mae Hong Son.Day 2: Mae Hong Son - Ban Rak Thai - Pai (Distance: 105 miles / 170 km) In the morning, take a pleasant boat ride on Pai River to visit a Karen Long Neck village in the morning. The Karen, a tribal minority, historically lived in the hills on the Myanmar side of the border. Some of their women wear heavy brass rings around their necks, forearms, and shins. Then set out for the famously chic town of Pai at the beginning of the road famous for having 1864 bends of varying sharpness.The road passes through some beautiful mountainous scenery. On the way, add a side trip to Ban Rak Thai, the Thai-loving village, if the weather permits. Ban Rak Thai was built around a lake near the Myanmar border. About 800, mainly Chinese settled here after the communist takeover of China and some of the buildings have a distinctively Chinese appearance. In the afternoon, arrive in Pai and can relax in our hotel before having a delicious dinner one of the local restaurants. After dinner, enjoy the delights of the Walking Street market. Stay overnight in Pai. Day 3: Pai - Mae Sa - Chiang Mai (Distance: 110 miles / 180 km) On the final riding day, depart Pai in the morning and ride along the remaining 762 twisties over the mountains to reach Mae Taeng. Then drive on rural back roads to the Mae Sa Elephant Camp. If desired, you can pay the amazing pachyderms a visit before continuing your journey. Follow the Samoeng loop and enjoy more twisties. In the afternoon, arrive back at the service center in Chiang Mai. From there, transfer back to your Chiang Mai hotel or the airport at the conclusion of the tour.Note: All of the indicated times and distances are approximate.
Local Living Thailand—Hilltribe Experience
When most of us think "Thailand," we think bustling Bangkok, fresh and spicy Lanna cuisine, and flamboyant Buddhist temples. This trip introduces you to a side of Thailand that few see, partnering you up with a local hilltribe for an all-access glimpse into (very) rural life. Explore the village and the jungle that surrounds it, study ancient farming techniques, try your hand at bamboo-weaving, and learn about daily life in the hills from your more-than-welcoming hosts. Bangkok, schmangkok – head for the hills and discover what everyone else has been missing.
Local Living Thailand—Hilltribe Independent Adventure
