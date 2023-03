The cheesy photo ops in traditional Chinese clothing, piped-in music, tea tastings, pony rides, tacky recreation of the Great Wall of China and mountaintop viewpoint can make Ban Santichon seem like a Chinese-themed Disneyland. And the number of Chinese visitors often outnumbers the 1000 or so descendants of migrants from China's Yunnan Province who live here. But the Yunnanese food on offer is great. It's located about 4km west of Pai.