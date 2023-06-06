Shop
Getty Images/Flickr RF
First-time visitors to Pai (ปาย) might wonder if they've strayed into a northern version of a Thai island getaway, only without the beaches. Guesthouses appear to outnumber private residences in the ‘downtown’ area, a travel agency or restaurant is never more than a few steps away, and the nights buzz with the sound of music and partying.
Higher up than the other waterfalls close to Pai, Nam Tok Pembok is at its best after the rainy season (October to early December). The waterfall is about…
Pai Canyon is located 8km from Pai along the road to Chiang Mai. A paved stairway here culminates in an elevated lookout over high rock cliffs and the Pai…
The cheesy photo ops in traditional Chinese clothing, piped-in music, tea tastings, pony rides, tacky recreation of the Great Wall of China and…
To some it may be an antiquated bridge, but to the thousands of Thais who stop here it’s one of several crucial photo ops along the ‘762 curves’ from…
The most popular waterfall in the vicinity of Pai, Nam Tok Mo Paeng has a couple of pools that are suitable for swimming. The waterfall is about 8km from…
This temple sits atop a hill and has terrific views overlooking the valley. To get here, walk 1km east from the main intersection in town to get to the…
Across Mae Nam Pai and 7km southeast of town via a paved road is this well-kept local park. Through it flows a scenic stream, which mixes with the hot…
Wat Nam Hoo is about 2km west of Pai and houses a sacred Buddha image said to have once emitted holy water from its head. The place is popular with…
