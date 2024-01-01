Memorial Bridge

To some it may be an antiquated bridge, but to the thousands of Thais who stop here it’s one of several crucial photo ops along the ‘762 curves’ from Chiang Mai to Pai. Located 9km south of Pai, the bridge was originally built by Japanese soldiers during WWII. Now it runs along the side of the modern highway bridge.
