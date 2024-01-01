Memorial Bridge

Pai

To some it may be an antiquated bridge, but to the thousands of Thais who stop here it’s one of several crucial photo ops along the ‘762 curves’ from Chiang Mai to Pai. Located 9km south of Pai, the bridge was originally built by Japanese soldiers during WWII. Now it runs along the side of the modern highway bridge.

  • Stalactite cave Tham Lot in Thailand.

    Tham Lot

    22.15 MILES

    About 9km northeast of Soppong is Tham Lot (pronounced tâm lôrt and also known as tâm nám lôrt), a large limestone cave with impressive stalagmites,…

  • Pai Canyon at sunset

    Pai Canyon

    0.93 MILES

    Pai Canyon is located 8km from Pai along the road to Chiang Mai. A paved stairway here culminates in an elevated lookout over high rock cliffs and the Pai…

  • Nam Tok Mo Paeng

    Nam Tok Mo Paeng

    8.08 MILES

    The most popular waterfall in the vicinity of Pai, Nam Tok Mo Paeng has a couple of pools that are suitable for swimming. The waterfall is about 8km from…

  • Wat Phra That Mae Yen

    Wat Phra That Mae Yen

    3.98 MILES

    This temple sits atop a hill and has terrific views overlooking the valley. To get here, walk 1km east from the main intersection in town to get to the…

  • Tha Pai Hot Springs

    Tha Pai Hot Springs

    1 MILES

    Across Mae Nam Pai and 7km southeast of town via a paved road is this well-kept local park. Through it flows a scenic stream, which mixes with the hot…

  • Ban Santichon Viewpoint

    Ban Santichon Viewpoint

    6.69 MILES

    A viewpoint at the Chinese village of Ban Santichon that offers decent views over the surrounding area.

  • Coffin Cave near Mae Hong Son, where human remains have been found suspended in burial.

    Coffin Cave

    21.29 MILES

    Climb a steep hillside and rickety stairs to reach this sequence of three shallow caves, where you'll find ancient teak coffins carved from solid teak…

  • Ban Santichon

    Ban Santichon

    6.46 MILES

    The cheesy photo ops in traditional Chinese clothing, piped-in music, tea tastings, pony rides, tacky recreation of the Great Wall of China and…

