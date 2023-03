Wat Jong Klang houses century-old glass Jataka paintings and a museum with 150-year-old wooden dolls from Myanmar that depict some of the agonies of the wheel of life. The temple is lit at night and is reflected in Nong Jong Kham – a popular photo op for visitors. Wat Jong Klang has several areas that women are forbidden to enter – not unusual for Burmese-Shan Buddhist temples.