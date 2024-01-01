Wat Jong Kham

Mae Hong Son

Next door to Wat Jong Klang, this temple was built nearly 200 years ago by Thai Yai (Shan) people, who make up about half of the population of Mae Hong Son Province.

  • Stalactite cave Tham Lot in Thailand.

    Tham Lot

    27.53 MILES

    About 9km northeast of Soppong is Tham Lot (pronounced tâm lôrt and also known as tâm nám lôrt), a large limestone cave with impressive stalagmites,…

  • Evening at Wat Phra That Doi Kong Mu.

    Wat Phra That Doi Kong Mu

    0.52 MILES

    Climb the hill west of town, Doi Kong Mu (1500m), to visit this temple compound, also known as Wat Plai Doi. Two Shan chedi, erected in 1860 and 1874,…

  • Wat Jong Klang

    Wat Jong Klang

    0.04 MILES

    Wat Jong Klang houses century-old glass Jataka paintings and a museum with 150-year-old wooden dolls from Myanmar that depict some of the agonies of the…

  • Nam Tok Mo Paeng

    Nam Tok Mo Paeng

    27.2 MILES

    The most popular waterfall in the vicinity of Pai, Nam Tok Mo Paeng has a couple of pools that are suitable for swimming. The waterfall is about 8km from…

  • Nam Tok Mae Surin

    Nam Tok Mae Surin

    28.91 MILES

    The 100m-high Nam Tok Mae Surin, located in the mountainous Mae Surin National Park, is reportedly Thailand’s highest waterfall. It's at its most…

  • Wat Hua Wiang

    Wat Hua Wiang

    0.34 MILES

    This wát, just west of Mae Hong Son’s morning market, is recognised for its bòht (chapel), boasting an elaborate tiered wooden roof and a revered bronze…

  • Ban Santichon Viewpoint

    Ban Santichon Viewpoint

    28.33 MILES

    A viewpoint at the Chinese village of Ban Santichon that offers decent views over the surrounding area.

  • Coffin Cave near Mae Hong Son, where human remains have been found suspended in burial.

    Coffin Cave

    23.77 MILES

    Climb a steep hillside and rickety stairs to reach this sequence of three shallow caves, where you'll find ancient teak coffins carved from solid teak…

