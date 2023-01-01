Climb the hill west of town, Doi Kong Mu (1500m), to visit this temple compound, also known as Wat Plai Doi. Two Shan chedi, erected in 1860 and 1874, enshrine the ashes of monks from Myanmar’s Shan State. Around the back of the wát you can see a tall, slender, standing Buddha and catch views west of the ridge. There’s also a cafe and a small tourist market.

The view of the sea of fog that collects in the valley each morning is impressive; at other times you get wonderful views of the town and surrounding valleys.

On Th Pha Doong Muay Do is a long stairway leading to the top of Wat Phra That Doi Kong Mu (it’s easier than it might appear); otherwise a motorcycle taxi costs 120B return.