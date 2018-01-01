Welcome to Nong Khai
Sitting on the banks of the Mekong, just across from Vientiane in Laos, Nong Khai (หนองคาย) has been popular with travellers for years. Its popularity is about more than just its proximity to Vientiane and its bounty of banana pancakes, though. Seduced by its dreamy pink sunsets and sluggish pace of life, many visitors who mean to stay one night end up bedding down for many more.
