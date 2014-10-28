Welcome to Mae Hong Son Province
Although the province is firmly on the tourist trail, with many resorts opening in the area around the capital, the vast majority of visitors don’t seem to make it much further than Pai.
Northern Thailand Hilltribes Trek
Once upon a time, Northern Thailand was off-the-radar; the sort of place only true-blue adventurers knew about. But now that the secret is out, its once-isolated hilltribe villages are swamped with tourists. For the real thing, though, you’ve gotta go deeper. Join us as we trek further into the hills to rice fields and lush valleys far from the crowds, learn about traditional medicine from a village shaman, and explore the deep cave of Tham Lod by bamboo raft. The magic of Northern Thailand is still out there; you just have to know where to find it. Now, you do.
Thailand Encompassed
This is the ultimate Thailand experience for every kind of traveller. This 23-day trip combines the best highlights of Northern Thailand, with the picturesque, tropical islands of the south. Experience cultural touchstones like the former capital city of Ayutthaya and a hilltribe trek outside of Chiang Mai and then head south to discover some of the most idyllic beaches in the entire world. Want Thailand? You've got it.
Northern Thailand Adventure
Don't just visit Thailand; find yourself on a once-in-a-lifetime, genuine cultural experience you'll talk about forever. This 10-day adventure throughout Northern Thailand will give you amazing stories to share. Explore the ruins of the former Thai capital city of Ayutthaya, spend a night in a floating rafthouse, and take a local train up to vibrant and unforgettable Chiang Mai to trek into the hills surrounding the city. Get to know the people of the hilltribes who live there who don't often get to meet travellers. This immersive experience will take you back to a simpler time that you might not want to leave.
Northern Thailand Sampler
Find a part of yourself you didn't know existed on this 12-day tour that begins in the hills around beloved Chiang Mai. Trek through the hills, making genuine connections with the region's hilltribes before heading on to Chiang Rai and further south. Explore golden temples and remote villages of Northern Thailand before ending up in bustling Bangkok. This is so much more than a trip; it's a spiritually transformative experience.
Northern Thailand Encompassed
This is the ultimate, comprehensive Northern Thailand experience. Spend 17 days discovering the best of Thai culture. From big-city life in Bangkok to historic Ayutthaya and a hilltribe trek outside of Chiang Mai to meet the locals, this tour takes you to all the places on your must-see list, and some you didn't know to add. Perfect for first-timers or travellers that have seen it all.
Ban Jabo Thailand Hilltribe Trek
You can’t get a greater appreciation for the diverse culture and gorgeous scenery of Thailand than by trekking up into the mountains to meet its remote hilltribe communities. And that’s just what this five-day adventure delivers. Head out from wondrous Chiang Mai and through a national park to Lahu and Karen villages, spend time with a shaman, explore deep caves by bamboo raft, and marvel at the lush jungle scenery before arriving at the hilltop village of Ban Jabo and the warmest of welcomes. This is Thailand as it’s been for centuries. Come back in time with us.