Welcome to Mae Hong Son Province

Accessible only by vomit-inducing windy mountain roads or a dodgy flight to the provincial capital, Mae Hong Son (จังหวัดแม่ฮ่องสอน) is arguably Thailand’s remotest province. Thickly forested and mountainous, and far from the influence of sea winds, the temperature seldom rises above 40°C, while in January the temperature can drop to 2°C. The air is often misty with ground fog in the winter and smoke from slash-and-burn agriculture during the hot season. Mae Hong Son’s location along the border with Myanmar means that it is also a crossroads for ethnic minorities (mostly Karen, with some Hmong, Lisu and Lahu), Shan and Burmese immigrants.

