Snorkel Tour to Koh Nangyuan including Catamaran Cruise from Koh Phangan to Koh Tao

Get picked up by minivan from your hotel on Koh Phangan and get transferred to Thong Sala Pier. Meet the Lomprayah boat crew and enjoy a light breakfast before boarding the highspeed catamaran which will bring you directly to Koh Tao in air-conditioned comfort. Even in rough seas and high waves the cruise will be relatively calm. Switch to the speed boat at Mae Nam Pier on Koh Tao and discover the beautiful coral reefs of Mango Bay and Hin Wong. Cross to the private island of Koh Nangyuan in only 15 minutes which features a dive center, a souvenir shop and a breathtaking walk to the hilltop viewpoint. Spend the day in paradise at a hidden jewel of the Gulf of Thailand, and swim among colorful fish and coral gardens. Enjoy a delicious buffet lunch at Koh Nangyuan restaurant. After lunch you will have time for snorkeling at the sandbars that make up Koh Nangyuan, and marvel at beaches formed by the ocean's currents. Don’t miss the breathtaking hilltop viewpoint, with a spectacular view on Koh Nangyuan. Soak up the tranquility of a unique destination, far from the stresses of modern life. Itinerary: • 07:00 - 08:00: Hotel pickup on Koh Phangan • 08:00 - 08:30: Get information & enjoy a light breakfast with coffee & tea • 08:30 - 10:00: Cruise by Lomprayah catamaran to Koh Tao • 10:00 - 11:15: Switch to speed boat for open water snorkeling at a secluded bay on Koh Tao • 11:15 - 11:30: Head to Koh Nangyuan • 11:30 - 12:30: Enjoy a buffet lunch at the restaurant on Koh Nangyuan • 12:30 - 14:00: Free time with swimming, snorkeling & relaxing at the beach • 14:00 - 15:00: Explore Koh Nangyuan & climb up to the view point • 15:00 - 16:10: Head back to Koh Phangan • 16:10 - 17:00: Transfer to your hotel