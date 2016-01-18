Welcome to Ko Pha-Ngan
Choose quieter days in the lunar calendar, or the smaller but still-raucous half-moon party periods, and the island’s charms are brought to the fore. It’s easier to get a room, prices are more reasonable and far fewer people are on the island, meaning more solitude and tranquillity. Even Hat Rin – party central when the moon is round – is quiet and relaxing during other periods, and the beaches are kept clean.
The quietest months are April to June, when the island is in low gear – an ideal time to visit for low accommodation prices, fewer elbows per square kilometre and safer roads.
Top experiences in Ko Pha-Ngan
Kitesurfing lessons in Koh Phangan
1 Day Discover Kiteboarding ProgramLearning with IKO Thailand is the best way to discover Kiteboarding! The first part of this program will take you through the steps of setting up and flying a kite. You will learn: spot assessment, launch & land with assistant, basic piloting skills, weather, know the wind window, wind effects, safety systems, set up the kite, communication signals, self-landing, recover the bar & the kite. 3 Days Beginner Kiteboarding CourseBy the end of the program, you will be able to get up on the board for your first water start. During the course, you will learn: enter & exit water independently, advanced piloting skills, body drag in the water, body drag upwind with a board, self-rescue, water re-launch the kite, know the power stroke, safety and theory behind the water start, water start and stand up on the board, determine wind strength & quality, know the right of way rules.
Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport to Koh Phangan by Shared Minivan and Catamaran
Meet at the arrival terminal of Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Ride by shared minivan in air-conditioned comfort to Tapi Pier near Surat Thani Town and cruise further by the Lomprayah catamaran to Koh Phangan with short stopovers on Koh Samui to pickup/drop-off other transferring guests. Get dropped off at Thong Sala Pier on Koh Phangan from where you can easily grab a taxi to the full moon party at Hat Rin Beach on Koh Phangan or to your hotel. The transfer service operates daily in low and high season. There are 2 different departure times available per day. Sit back and relax as you are transferred in air-conditioned comfort and enjoy the scenic views of the Gulf of Thailand on each leg of the journey. You can enjoy a relaxed and stress free transfer.
Snorkel Tour to Koh Nangyuan including Catamaran Cruise from Koh Phangan to Koh Tao
Get picked up by minivan from your hotel on Koh Phangan and get transferred to Thong Sala Pier. Meet the Lomprayah boat crew and enjoy a light breakfast before boarding the highspeed catamaran which will bring you directly to Koh Tao in air-conditioned comfort. Even in rough seas and high waves the cruise will be relatively calm. Switch to the speed boat at Mae Nam Pier on Koh Tao and discover the beautiful coral reefs of Mango Bay and Hin Wong. Cross to the private island of Koh Nangyuan in only 15 minutes which features a dive center, a souvenir shop and a breathtaking walk to the hilltop viewpoint. Spend the day in paradise at a hidden jewel of the Gulf of Thailand, and swim among colorful fish and coral gardens. Enjoy a delicious buffet lunch at Koh Nangyuan restaurant. After lunch you will have time for snorkeling at the sandbars that make up Koh Nangyuan, and marvel at beaches formed by the ocean's currents. Don’t miss the breathtaking hilltop viewpoint, with a spectacular view on Koh Nangyuan. Soak up the tranquility of a unique destination, far from the stresses of modern life. Itinerary: • 07:00 - 08:00: Hotel pickup on Koh Phangan • 08:00 - 08:30: Get information & enjoy a light breakfast with coffee & tea • 08:30 - 10:00: Cruise by Lomprayah catamaran to Koh Tao • 10:00 - 11:15: Switch to speed boat for open water snorkeling at a secluded bay on Koh Tao • 11:15 - 11:30: Head to Koh Nangyuan • 11:30 - 12:30: Enjoy a buffet lunch at the restaurant on Koh Nangyuan • 12:30 - 14:00: Free time with swimming, snorkeling & relaxing at the beach • 14:00 - 15:00: Explore Koh Nangyuan & climb up to the view point • 15:00 - 16:10: Head back to Koh Phangan • 16:10 - 17:00: Transfer to your hotel
Koh Samui Airport to Koh Phangan by Shared Minivan and Seatran Discovery Ferry
Get picked up from the arrival terminal at Koh Samui Airport and ride by shared minivan to Bang Rak Pier in air-conditioned comfort. Switch to ferry and cruise further to Koh Phangan without stopovers en route. Get dropped off at Thong Sala Pier on Koh Phangan from where you can easily grab a taxi to the full moon party at Haad Rin Beach or to your hotel. Several departure times are on offer throughout the day so all you need to do is choose from a morning, early afternoon or late afternoon departure. Transfer with us will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it. Sit back and relax in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of the Gulf of Thailand on each leg of the journey.
Koh Phangan to Khao Sok by Seatran Discovery Ferry Including Coach and Minivan
Meet the boat crew at Seatran Discovery office at Thong Sala Pier on Koh Phangan 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Cruise by Seatran Discovery ferry to Don Sak Pier in Surat Thani with a short stopover on Koh Samui to pickup/drop-off other transferring guests. Switch to Seatran Coach which brings you to Surat Thani Town from where you will ride by shared minivan on road to Khao Sok. Get dropped off near the park ranger station in the Khao Sok National Park from where you can easily walk to your bungalow. The transfer service operates daily in low and high season. Transfer with us will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it. Sit back and relax in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of Southern Thailand on each leg of the journey.
Koh Phangan to Nakhon Si Thammarat Town by Seatran Discovery Ferry and Minivan
Make your own way to the meeting point at Seatran Discovery office at Thong Sala Pier on Koh Phangan at least 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Meet the boat crew at the pier and cruise by Seatran Discovery ferry to Don Sak Pier in air-conditioned comfort with a short stopover on Koh Samui to pickup/drop-off other transferring guests. Switch to a shared minivan and ride further to Nakhon Si Thammarat Bus Terminal from where you can easily grab a taxi to your hotel. The transfer service operates in low and high season with 2 departure times per day. Transfer with us will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it. Sit back and relax in air-conditioned comfort, enjoying views of the Gulf of Thailand on each leg of the journey.