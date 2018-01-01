Welcome to Ko Phi-Phi
Rampant development has rendered the centre of Ko Phi-Phi Don, as well as the two bays that flank it, a chaotic, noisy mess of hotels, restaurants, bars and shops. If you want tranquillity, head to the stunning white coves of the east coast, or less-developed Hat Yao in the south.
Tread lightly, manage your expectations and Ko Phi-Phi may seduce you as it has so many other travellers. You might, equally, find you can't wait to leave.
Top experiences in Ko Phi-Phi
Ko Phi-Phi activities
Sailing Thailand - Phuket to Phuket
Go island-hopping in Thailand and experience some of the best snorkelling in the world. Enjoy a week aboard our sailing catamaran and discover what makes Thailand special. With an experienced captain navigating the southern islands, you’ll drop anchor at highlights and secret spots perfect for a swim. Work up an appetite snorkelling, dine on Thai cuisine, and sleep moored under the stars. This trip is perfect on its own or as an add-on with our other Thai adventures.
Sailing Thailand - Phuket to Koh Phi Phi
Snorkel in hidden bays, laze on pristine beaches, and feast on tantalizing Thai cuisine prepared by a local chef. Get away from it all aboard a small private catamaran on a four-day voyage through some of Thailand's most alluring islands. This is a perfect add-on to our other Thailand trips or a serene escape from the crowds of Phuket.
Sailing Thailand - Koh Phi Phi to Phuket
The perfect add-on to any Thailand adventure, this four-day sailing trip allows you to escape the crowds, tucking into hidden bays and pristine beaches on Thailand's western coast. Snorkel in crystal-clear waters and dine on freshly prepared local delicacies. Beginning in Koh Phi Phi Leh – made famous by the movie "The Beach" – our G Adventures exclusive 16-passenger catamaran is the perfect home for relaxing and enjoying these stunning islands.