This small clothing museum is always changing its wardrobe. You can hit upon wedding outfits from the late 1800s, popular fashions from the early 1900s or even clothing worn by travelers on the Silk Road. If you’re lucky, accessories such as elaborate hair combs, top hats, antique eyeglasses and elegant canes might be on display.
Museo Nacional de la Historia del Traje
San Telmo
