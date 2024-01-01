Teatro Argentino

The Pampas & the Atlantic Coast

LoginSave

The Teatro Argentino is a fantastically ugly concrete monolith, but boasts great acoustics and quality ballet, symphony and opera performances.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Catedral de la Plata.

    Catedral de la Plata

    0.4 MILES

    Construction began on La Plata's spectacular neo-Gothic cathedral in 1885, but the building wasn't inaugurated until 1932, and the twin steeples were only…

  • Casa Curutchet

    Casa Curutchet

    0.71 MILES

    The famed French-Swiss architect Le Corbusier only built two structures in the Americas: Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts at Harvard, and Casa…

  • Museo de La Plata.

    Museo de La Plata

    1.11 MILES

    Founded in 1884, this excellent museum features the paleontological, zoological, archaeological and anthropological finds of famous Patagonian explorer…

  • Paseo del Bosque

    Paseo del Bosque

    1.15 MILES

    Plantations of eucalyptus, gingko, palm and subtropical hardwoods cover Paseo del Bosque, parkland expropriated from an estancia at the time of the city’s…

  • Bioparque La Plata

    Bioparque La Plata

    0.93 MILES

    Within the Paseo del Bosque parkland is the former zoo, which is in the process of being transformed into a 'bioparque' housing only animals native to…

  • Planetario

    Planetario

    1.27 MILES

    In La Plata's Paseo del Bosque is this planetarium and observatory, with shows at weekends. Stargazing sessions are sometimes offered on Fridays from 8pm…

  • Pasaje Dardo Rocha

    Pasaje Dardo Rocha

    0.29 MILES

    The French Classic Pasaje Dardo Rocha was once La Plata’s main railroad station and is now the city’s major cultural center, hosting performances and…

  • Museo y Archivo Dardo Rocha

    Museo y Archivo Dardo Rocha

    0.35 MILES

    The Museo y Archivo Dardo Rocha was the vacation home of the city’s creator and contains period furniture and many of his personal knickknacks.

View more attractions

Nearby The Pampas & the Atlantic Coast attractions

1. Palacio Municipal

0.17 MILES

Opposite the cathedral is the Palacio Municipal, designed in German Renaissance style by Hanoverian architect Hubert Stiers. The building is closed to the…

2. Palacio de la Legislatura

0.18 MILES

In front of Plaza San Martín is the ornate Palacio de la Legislatura, in German Renaissance style. The building is closed to the public.

3. Pasaje Dardo Rocha

0.29 MILES

The French Classic Pasaje Dardo Rocha was once La Plata’s main railroad station and is now the city’s major cultural center, hosting performances and…

4. Casa de Gobierno

0.34 MILES

The Flemish Renaissance Casa de Gobierno houses the provincial governor and his retinue. The building is closed to the public.

5. Museo y Archivo Dardo Rocha

0.35 MILES

The Museo y Archivo Dardo Rocha was the vacation home of the city’s creator and contains period furniture and many of his personal knickknacks.

6. Catedral de la Plata

0.4 MILES

Construction began on La Plata's spectacular neo-Gothic cathedral in 1885, but the building wasn't inaugurated until 1932, and the twin steeples were only…

7. Casa Curutchet

0.71 MILES

The famed French-Swiss architect Le Corbusier only built two structures in the Americas: Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts at Harvard, and Casa…

8. Bioparque La Plata

0.93 MILES

Within the Paseo del Bosque parkland is the former zoo, which is in the process of being transformed into a 'bioparque' housing only animals native to…