The Teatro Argentino is a fantastically ugly concrete monolith, but boasts great acoustics and quality ballet, symphony and opera performances.
Teatro Argentino
The Pampas & the Atlantic Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.4 MILES
Construction began on La Plata's spectacular neo-Gothic cathedral in 1885, but the building wasn't inaugurated until 1932, and the twin steeples were only…
0.71 MILES
The famed French-Swiss architect Le Corbusier only built two structures in the Americas: Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts at Harvard, and Casa…
1.11 MILES
Founded in 1884, this excellent museum features the paleontological, zoological, archaeological and anthropological finds of famous Patagonian explorer…
1.15 MILES
Plantations of eucalyptus, gingko, palm and subtropical hardwoods cover Paseo del Bosque, parkland expropriated from an estancia at the time of the city’s…
0.93 MILES
Within the Paseo del Bosque parkland is the former zoo, which is in the process of being transformed into a 'bioparque' housing only animals native to…
1.27 MILES
In La Plata's Paseo del Bosque is this planetarium and observatory, with shows at weekends. Stargazing sessions are sometimes offered on Fridays from 8pm…
0.29 MILES
The French Classic Pasaje Dardo Rocha was once La Plata’s main railroad station and is now the city’s major cultural center, hosting performances and…
0.35 MILES
The Museo y Archivo Dardo Rocha was the vacation home of the city’s creator and contains period furniture and many of his personal knickknacks.
Nearby The Pampas & the Atlantic Coast attractions
0.17 MILES
Opposite the cathedral is the Palacio Municipal, designed in German Renaissance style by Hanoverian architect Hubert Stiers. The building is closed to the…
0.18 MILES
In front of Plaza San Martín is the ornate Palacio de la Legislatura, in German Renaissance style. The building is closed to the public.
0.29 MILES
0.34 MILES
The Flemish Renaissance Casa de Gobierno houses the provincial governor and his retinue. The building is closed to the public.
5. Museo y Archivo Dardo Rocha
0.35 MILES
0.4 MILES
0.71 MILES
0.93 MILES
