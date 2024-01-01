Vuno

The Albanian Riviera

Vuno is a tiny hillside village above picturesque Jal beach. Each summer Vuno's primary school is filled with blow-up beds and it becomes Shkolla Hostel. What it lacks in infrastructure and privacy, it makes up for with its goat-bell soundtrack and evening campfire.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

    Gjirokastra Castle

    23.99 MILES

    Gjirokastra's eerie hilltop castle is one of the biggest in the Balkans. There's been a fortress here since the 12th century, although much of what can be…

  • Gjipe Beach

    Gjipe Beach

    1.62 MILES

    Between Dhërmi and Vuno is the turn-off for this little-known gem, a gorgeous stretch of isolated white sand and rock backed by big cliffs – and as yet…

  • Gjirokastra, World Heritage, Zekate House, traditional house, room, wall paintings, ornaments, Albania

    Zekate House

    23.57 MILES

    This incredible three-storey house dates from 1811 and has twin towers and a double-arched facade. It's fascinating to nose around the almost unchanged…

  • Cold War Tunnel

    Cold War Tunnel

    23.98 MILES

    Gjirokastra's most interesting sight in no way relates to traditional architecture, but instead to a far more modern kind: this is a giant bunker built…

    Drymades

    4.78 MILES

    One of the more attractive beaches on the Albanian Riviera is Drymades. It's a long, shingle white beach backed by olive groves and the first stirrings of…

  • Skenduli House

    Skenduli House

    23.72 MILES

    The lovingly restored Ottoman-era Skenduli House has been in the hands of the same family for generations (apart from a few years during the communist…

  • Dhërmi

    Dhërmi

    3.16 MILES

    Dhërmi beach is well and truly under the tourist trance in summer: expect booked-out accommodation, loud music and half of Tirana sprawled on the stones…

  • Gjirokastra Museum

    Gjirokastra Museum

    23.96 MILES

    This interesting museum is a beautifully lit and presented, fully English-signed display on the long and fascinating history of the town. Some highlights…

Nearby The Albanian Riviera attractions

1. Jal

1.48 MILES

Jal beach, a 5km drive down a decent side-road from the village of Vumoni, has been well and truly 'discovered' in the last few years and an ever…

2. Gjipe Beach

1.62 MILES

Between Dhërmi and Vuno is the turn-off for this little-known gem, a gorgeous stretch of isolated white sand and rock backed by big cliffs – and as yet…

3. Livadhi Beach

2.68 MILES

Himara's longest stretch of beach is Livadhi, just north of the town. It's certainly very attractive but development hasn't been kind, with a slew of…

4. Himara Castle

2.78 MILES

Himara is mainly known for its beaches, but its Old Town on the hills high above the seafront is an interesting place to stroll around. One highlight is…

5. Dhërmi

3.16 MILES

Dhërmi beach is well and truly under the tourist trance in summer: expect booked-out accommodation, loud music and half of Tirana sprawled on the stones…

6. Himara Beach

3.72 MILES

There are two main beaches in Himara. The northern one is the main town beach and has a promenade lined with cafes and bars. Around the headland to the…

7. Drymades

4.78 MILES

One of the more attractive beaches on the Albanian Riviera is Drymades. It's a long, shingle white beach backed by olive groves and the first stirrings of…

8. Palasa

6.24 MILES

As you zigzag down the mountain from the Llogaraja Pass National Park, the white crescent-shaped beaches and azure waters lure you from below. The first…