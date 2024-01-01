Rising from the craggy outcrop above the town are the ruins of Montgomery Castle. Work on the Norman fortress began in 1223, and in 1267, during treaty negotiations at the castle, Henry III granted Llywelyn ap Gruffydd the title of Prince of Wales. Little remains of the once-great fortress, but the views over the chequerboard countryside are beautiful.
Montgomery Castle
Powys
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Nearby Powys attractions
