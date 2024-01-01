Montgomery Castle

Powys

Rising from the craggy outcrop above the town are the ruins of Montgomery Castle. Work on the Norman fortress began in 1223, and in 1267, during treaty negotiations at the castle, Henry III granted Llywelyn ap Gruffydd the title of Prince of Wales. Little remains of the once-great fortress, but the views over the chequerboard countryside are beautiful.

  • BN0JCE The Centre for Alternative Technology, Machynlleth, Powys Wales UK Centre for Alternative Technology

    Centre for Alternative Technology

    29.37 MILES

    A small but dedicated band of enthusiasts have spent 40 years practising sustainability at the thought-provoking CAT, set in the Dyfi Unesco Biosphere…

  • Powis Castle

    Powis Castle

    5.95 MILES

    Surrounded by magnificent gardens, the redbrick Powis Castle was originally constructed in the 13th century by Gruffydd ap Gwenwynwyn, prince of Powys,…

  • Iron Bridge

    Iron Bridge

    28.36 MILES

    The arching Iron Bridge, which gives the area its name, was built to flaunt the new technology invented by the pioneering Darby family. At the time of its…

  • Kerry Vale Vineyard

    Kerry Vale Vineyard

    2.8 MILES

    More than 6000 vines are now planted over 2.4 hectares of the former Pentreheyling Roman Fort, where pottery and metalwork have been uncovered and are…

  • MOMA Machynlleth

    MOMA Machynlleth

    29.62 MILES

    Housed partly in the Tabernacle, a former Wesleyan chapel, the Museum of Modern Art exhibits work by contemporary Welsh artists in a permanent collection…

  • Museum of the Gorge

    Museum of the Gorge

    28.1 MILES

    An ideal place to kick off your Ironbridge Gorge visit is the Museum of the Gorge. Occupying a Gothic riverside warehouse, it offers an overview of the…

  • Plas Newydd

    Plas Newydd

    27.84 MILES

    The 18th-century home of the Ladies of Llangollen (Irish aristocrat Lady Eleanor Butler and her companion, Sarah Ponsonby), Plas Newydd is an atmospheric…

1. Cloverlands Model Car Museum

0.24 MILES

With over 3000 exhibits, Cloverlands is one of the most extensive collections of its kind in the UK, and a must for model-car lovers. Around half the cars…

2. St Nicholas' Church

0.26 MILES

Evocative Norman St Nicholas' Church dates from 1226 and boasts a vaulted ceiling decorated with intricate coloured bosses, a beautifully carved pre…

3. Kerry Vale Vineyard

2.8 MILES

More than 6000 vines are now planted over 2.4 hectares of the former Pentreheyling Roman Fort, where pottery and metalwork have been uncovered and are…

4. Powis Castle

5.95 MILES

Surrounded by magnificent gardens, the redbrick Powis Castle was originally constructed in the 13th century by Gruffydd ap Gwenwynwyn, prince of Powys,…

5. Powysland Museum & Montgomery Canal

6.54 MILES

The Montgomery Canal originally ran for 35 miles, starting at Newtown and ending at Frankton Junction in Shropshire, where it joined the Llangollen Canal…

6. House on Crutches

8.04 MILES

The crooked 16th-century House on Crutches is home to the small town museum covering Shropshire life over the past two centuries.

7. Snailbeach

10.11 MILES

The former lead- and silver-mining village of Snailbeach is littered with intriguing, rusting machinery relics. You can download a self-guided trail from…

8. Acton Scott Estate

15.32 MILES

On the sprawling Acton Scott Estate, 4 miles south of Church Stretton, this historic working farm has traditional breeds of poultry and livestock, and…