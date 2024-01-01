For prime picnic spots and attractive ocean-side hiking and biking trails, make your way over to Washington Park just west of the ferry terminal.
8.13 MILES
Spencer Spit State Park is one of only four state parks on the San Juan archipelago. Two sand spits have formed a marshy lagoon that is a prime spot for…
14.53 MILES
Halfway between La Conner and Mt Vernon, this renowned bulb producer has color-drenched fields of blooms as well as a truly spectacular display garden…
14.08 MILES
In 1911 Robert Moran donated 7 sq miles of his property to create this park on the eastern saddlebag of Orcas Island. The park is dominated by 2409ft Mt…
17.1 MILES
Saved from possible development when it was bought for $18.5 million as public land in 2007, Orcas' second mountain (rising to 1519ft) was in private…
20.9 MILES
Clinging to the island's rocky west coast, this beautiful park overlooks the deep Haro Strait and is reputedly one of the best places in the world to view…
6.53 MILES
Deception Pass State Park straddles the eponymous steep-sided water chasm that flows between Whidbey and Fidalgo Islands, and incorporates lakes, islands,…
Ebey's Landing National Historical Reserve
20.09 MILES
This national historical reserve comprises 17,400 acres encompassing working farms, sheltered beaches, two state parks (with excellent campsites near the…
24.91 MILES
This attractive park located within Port Townsend's city limits is the remains of a large fortification system constructed in the 1890s to protect the…
3.86 MILES
Marine camping and moorage park on James Island.
3.86 MILES
This museum in the historic Carnegie Library Building has a large collection of photos showcasing the area's past and maritime history.
4.24 MILES
The maritime museum contains the restored hulk of the WT Preston snagboat, the last sternwheeler that operated on Puget Sound between 1929 and 1981,…
6.53 MILES
7.37 MILES
This scenic area at the island's southeastern extremity holds three trails, the best being the under-a-quarter-mile stroll to Watmough Bay, a stunning arc…
8.13 MILES
9.31 MILES
The restored 1917 schoolhouse is run by the local historical society and offers a good photo op. To get to the schoolhouse from Lopez Village, take the…
9.93 MILES
Park near the ferry terminal.