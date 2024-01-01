Texas Energy Museum

Downstairs, animated movies and interactive exhibits explain the science of hydrocarbons, petrochemicals and oil extraction in a fairly entertaining fashion; upstairs exhibits cover the Spindletop discovery and the growth of the state's oil industry – these are well done, with live-action mannequins.
