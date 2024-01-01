Texas Energy Museum

Gulf Coast & South Texas

LoginSave

Downstairs, animated movies and interactive exhibits explain the science of hydrocarbons, petrochemicals and oil extraction in a fairly entertaining fashion; upstairs exhibits cover the Spindletop discovery and the growth of the state's oil industry – these are well done, with live-action mannequins.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Stark Museum of Art

    Stark Museum of Art

    21.58 MILES

    The Stark Museum of Art has collections focused on artworks depicting native birds and wildlife (including works by John James Audubon), Native American…

  • Sea Rim State Park

    Sea Rim State Park

    28.14 MILES

    This park of more than 4000 acres includes vast marshlands north of TX 87 and over 5 miles of beaches south of the road. The wetlands are popular with…

  • WH Stark House

    WH Stark House

    21.65 MILES

    The carefully restored WH Stark House reveals the lifestyle of turn-of-the-century society families. The elegant 1894 Victorian home – one of the last and…

  • Museum of the Gulf Coast

    Museum of the Gulf Coast

    17.41 MILES

    This is a splendid museum that covers the natural, geological and cultural history of the region from 'Jurassic to Janis Joplin.' A large section is…

  • McFaddin-Ward House

    McFaddin-Ward House

    1.17 MILES

    Visit this fabulous 1906 beaux-arts/colonial-revival mansion to see the excess made possible by the Spindletop oil boom. Members of the McFaddin family…

  • Gator Country

    Gator Country

    15.03 MILES

    Feed the gators, photo-op with small reptiles and watch a live edutainment show put on by this local animal-rescue outfit. You may have seen the Gator…

View more attractions

Nearby Gulf Coast & South Texas attractions

1. Tyrrell Historical Library

0.05 MILES

Built in 1903 as the First Baptist Church, the building was purchased in 1923 by Captain WC Tyrrell and donated to the city for use as a library. Step…

2. Art Museum of Southeast Texas

0.11 MILES

This museum manages to pack a surprisingly diverse collection of rotating fine- and folk-art exhibits into its small display space, and the emphasis on…

3. Edison Museum

0.22 MILES

When the local energy company found itself with half an empty substation, it devoted the station, of course, to the great inventor: Thomas Edison. Though…

4. McFaddin-Ward House

1.17 MILES

Visit this fabulous 1906 beaux-arts/colonial-revival mansion to see the excess made possible by the Spindletop oil boom. Members of the McFaddin family…

5. Babe Didrikson Zaharias Museum

1.46 MILES

Serious sports fans may recognize the name of Babe Didrikson Zaharias, named Female Athlete of the Century by the AP and Sports Illustrated. The small…

7. Gator Country

15.03 MILES

Feed the gators, photo-op with small reptiles and watch a live edutainment show put on by this local animal-rescue outfit. You may have seen the Gator…

8. Rose Hill Manor

17.13 MILES

Built in 1906 by real-estate dealer/banker/mayor RH Woodworth, this historic home is currently open to the public only by appointment, except for special…