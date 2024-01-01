Harrah's

Reno

Founded by Nevada gambling pioneer William Harrah in 1946, Harrah's is still one of the biggest and most popular casinos in town.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Reno, Nevada - July 18, 2016: Vintage cars in the National Automobile Museum, Reno, Nevada, USA.

    National Automobile Museum

    0.24 MILES

    Stylized street scenes illustrate a century’s worth of automobile history at this engaging car museum. The collection is enormous and impressive, with one…

  • Bower's Mansion in Carson City, Nevada.

    Bower's Mansion Regional Park

    16.22 MILES

    Just 12 miles north of Carson City off Hwy I-580, almost halfway to Reno, you'll find this fabulous regional park with manicured gardens perfect for…

  • Nevada State Museum

    Nevada State Museum

    24.95 MILES

    Housed inside the 1869 US Mint building, the Nevada State Museum generally hosts one visiting exhibition to complement its four excellent permanent…

  • Kings Beach State Recreation Area

    Kings Beach State Recreation Area

    23.12 MILES

    In summer much of the action focuses on Kings Beach State Recreation Area, a 700ft-long beach that often gets deluged with sun-seekers and water rats. You…

  • Nevada Museum of Art

    Nevada Museum of Art

    0.48 MILES

    In a sparkling building inspired by the geological formations of the Black Rock Desert north of town, a floating staircase leads to galleries showcasing…

  • Discovery

    Discovery

    0.46 MILES

    Since opening its doors in 2011 as a children's museum, the Discovery rapidly grew in popularity and expanded its focus to become a world-class, hands-on…

  • Lake Tahoe-Nevada State Park

    Lake Tahoe-Nevada State Park

    23.62 MILES

    Lake Tahoe-Nevada State Park is the east shore's biggest draw with beaches and hiking for all. Summer crowds splash in the turquoise waters of Sand Harbor…

  • Galena Creek Recreation Area

    Galena Creek Recreation Area

    12.08 MILES

    Nineteen miles from downtown Reno, a complex network of scenic hiking trails beginning at this recreation area within the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest…

