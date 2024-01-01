Admission to Fort Ticonderoga also includes access to this 758ft mountain, which offers sweeping views over the area. There's a tour of the site at 4pm.
Mount Defiance
The Adirondacks
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.15 MILES
Where do locals head when the mercury starts hitting devilish highs? One popular spot is Bartlett Falls, a heavenly swimming hole hidden just off the main…
17.22 MILES
The village of Middlebury grew up around the broad falls of Otter Creek, whose roaring waters provided power for a number of 19th-century mills. For…
Green Mountain National Forest
25.39 MILES
Occupying roughly 6.5% of Vermont's total land area, this beautiful national forest encompasses a large swath of the Green Mountains, the state's…
1.15 MILES
In a major victory in the American Revolution, the Green Mountain Boys took this fort from the British in 1775. With costumed guides, reenactments, a…
Green Mountain National Forest Blueberry Management Area
20.28 MILES
About 15 miles southeast of Middlebury, an unpaved forest service road leads to this blueberry management area, one of central Vermont's best-kept secrets…
3.18 MILES
This century-old orchard 16 miles southwest of Middlebury sells sweet and hard cider year-round, with pick-your-own cherries, peaches, plums and berries…
20.2 MILES
This tiny museum traces the history of maple sugaring in Vermont. Read about how Native Americans discovered that maple sap cooked on an open fire…
17.17 MILES
This 1829 Federal-style brick mansion-turned-museum owes its existence to Henry Sheldon, a town clerk, church organist, storekeeper and avid collector of…
Nearby The Adirondacks attractions
1.15 MILES
3.18 MILES
3. Crown Point State Historic Site
13.63 MILES
The ruins of two major 18th-century forts, the British Crown Point and the French St Frederic, occupy a dramatic promontory where Lake Champlain narrows…
4. Middlebury College Museum of Art
16.57 MILES
This small but diverse museum presents rotating exhibitions alongside a fine permanent collection that includes an Egyptian sarcophagus, Cypriot pottery,…
17.17 MILES
17.22 MILES
7. University of Vermont Morgan Horse Farm
18.28 MILES
See registered Morgan horses and tour their stables at this farm 3 miles north of Middlebury. Known for their strength, agility, endurance and longevity,…
20.2 MILES
