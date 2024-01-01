The university has its main campus in the middle of town. The complex is as practical as a farmer and lacks highlights, but is an interesting stroll. When school's in session, the 25,000 students are nearly 15% of Lincoln's population. Sart at the Nebraska Union (1400 R St), the campus hub.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Nebraska
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum
24.25 MILES
After WWII Omaha's Offutt Air Force Base was home to the US Air Force Strategic Air Command (SAC), the nuclear force detailed in Stanley Kubrick's Dr…
0.17 MILES
Three floors of excitement keep kids of all ages breathing fast with anticipation at this downtown museum. Fire engines, a moon lander, a prairie dog town…
0.21 MILES
Follows the Cornhusker State's story, starting with the large First Nebraskans room. Compare the pioneer sod house to the Pawnee earth lodge.
University of Nebraska State Museum
0.19 MILES
See what the university's own legions of Indiana Jones's have been up to at the campus museum, where archeological and academic discoveries are displayed…
0.64 MILES
From the outside, Nebraska's remarkable 1932 400ft-high state capitol represents the apex of phallic architecture (like many tall buildings in the Plains,…
International Quilt Study Center & Museum
1.64 MILES
This special-interest museum's motto says it all: 'celebrate the cultural and artistic significance of quilts'. Inside you'll be amazed at all the…
Nearby Nebraska attractions
0.17 MILES
Three floors of excitement keep kids of all ages breathing fast with anticipation at this downtown museum. Fire engines, a moon lander, a prairie dog town…
2. University of Nebraska State Museum
0.19 MILES
See what the university's own legions of Indiana Jones's have been up to at the campus museum, where archeological and academic discoveries are displayed…
0.21 MILES
Follows the Cornhusker State's story, starting with the large First Nebraskans room. Compare the pioneer sod house to the Pawnee earth lodge.
0.64 MILES
From the outside, Nebraska's remarkable 1932 400ft-high state capitol represents the apex of phallic architecture (like many tall buildings in the Plains,…
5. International Quilt Study Center & Museum
1.64 MILES
This special-interest museum's motto says it all: 'celebrate the cultural and artistic significance of quilts'. Inside you'll be amazed at all the…
6. Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum
24.25 MILES
After WWII Omaha's Offutt Air Force Base was home to the US Air Force Strategic Air Command (SAC), the nuclear force detailed in Stanley Kubrick's Dr…