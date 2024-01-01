Tutwiler Tracks

Tutwiler is where the blues began its migration from oral tradition to popular art form. Here, WC Handy, known as the 'Father of the Blues', first heard a sharecropper moan his 12-bar prayer while the two waited for a train in 1903. That meeting is immortalized by a lonely, faded mural that feels a thousand years old.

  • Emmett Till Interpretive Center

    Emmett Till Interpretive Center

    4.69 MILES

    In 1955, Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black boy from Chicago, was lynched in Mississippi after being accused of flirting with a white woman. An all-white…

  • GRAMMY Museum Mississippi

    GRAMMY Museum Mississippi

    25.15 MILES

    Open since 2016, this glossy outpost of the GRAMMY Museum – the other is in Los Angeles – traces the development of recorded music, with a focus on its…

  • Bryant's Grocery

    Bryant's Grocery

    28.08 MILES

    There's not much left to see other than a dilapidated building covered with vines, a historic marker and the railroad tracks, but the scene remains…

  • Emmett Till Historic Intrepid Center

    Emmett Till Historic Intrepid Center

    15.12 MILES

    Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black youth from Chicago, was abducted from his uncle's house by two white men for allegedly flirting with one of the men's…

  • Po' Monkey's Lounge

    Po' Monkey's Lounge

    22.6 MILES

    This legendary rural juke joint, famous for its knick-knacks, string lights and Thursday night gatherings, closed its doors in 2016 after the death of…

  • Delta Blues Museum

    Delta Blues Museum

    15.14 MILES

    A small but well-presented collection of memorabilia is on display here. The shrine to Delta legend Muddy Waters includes the actual cabin where he grew…

  • Dockery Farms

    Dockery Farms

    22.33 MILES

    Some of the earliest and most influential blues musicians, including Charlie Patton, worked and gathered here, developing and sharing their unique playing…

  • Riverside Hotel

    Riverside Hotel

    14.81 MILES

    A historic marker fronts the historic Riverside Hotel, a well-loved place soaked in blues history. Blues singer Bessie Smith died here in 1937 when it was…

1. Sonny Boy Williamson II's Grave

1.4 MILES

Acclaimed harmonica player and host of the King Biscuit Time radio hour, Williamson – aka Aleck Miller – is buried amid a broken-down jumble of…

