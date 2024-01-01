Japanese Village Plaza

Downtown Los Angeles & Boyle Heights

The unusual-looking tower is a yagura, a traditional fire-lookout tower typically found in rural Japan. It’s the gateway to this kitschy outdoor mall, flanked by Japanese grocery stores, stalls and boutiques selling Hello Kitty kitsch and Japangeles T-shirts, with a couple noteworthy eateries. A good spot for people watching.

