Bunker Hill Steps

Downtown Los Angeles & Boyle Heights

The US Bank Tower abuts the Bunker Hill Steps, a cheesy set-piece staircase (there's an escalator, too) that links 5th St with the Wells Fargo Center and other hilltop office complexes. At the top is a small fountain featuring a female nude by Robert Graham.

