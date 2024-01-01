Peʻepeʻe Falls & Boiling Pots

Hilo

Two miles past Rainbow Falls is another drive-up lookout, Peʻepeʻe Falls & Boiling Pots. This unique series of falls cascading into swirling, bubbling pools (or 'boiling pots') might tempt you to hike down and plunge in, but don't even think about it; currents are treacherous and drownings are frequent.

