Spooks, Spirits, and Scoundrels Ghost Tour of Oklahoma City

Your Destination Oklahoma guide will take you on a journey from the rough-and-tumble days of the Land Run, through the establishment of "Hell's Half-Acre" in downtown Oklahoma City. We'll trace the footsteps of the infamous Big Annie Wynn, and investigate the string of murders and arson that surrounded her "reign" in pre-statehood Oklahoma. Follow the trail of famous gangsters as they abduct powerful oilmen from their homes in Heritage Hills, and get to the heart of the mystery that is the Skirvin Hilton hauntings. Stories include famous restaurants and theatres, haunted to this day, and the tales of souls gone to meet their maker along the Oklahoma rails. Discover things you never knew about Bricktown, and unearth a world of discovery with the inhabitants of the Chinese Underground. Finally, we'll hunt down infamous criminals with some of the best-known lawmen (and women) in our state's history! Don't miss this exciting journey through the haunted - and spirited - history of our city! Spooks, Spirits, & Scoundrels is rated PG-13 for subject matter regarding Oklahoma City’s rough and tumble, “red light” days, grisly unsolved murders, and tales of hauntings to raise the dead! Spooks, Spirits, & Scoundrels is a two-hour walking tour that begins and ends at the Scissortail Gift Shop, located on the south end of the Crystal Bridge in the Myriad Gardens, downtown Oklahoma City. The 2-hour walking tour takes place in Downtown Oklahoma City.