Welcome to Oklahoma City
The city is forever linked to the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P Murrah Federal Building; the memorials to this tragedy are moving.
Top experiences in Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City activities
Hit the Bricks Oklahoma City Walking Tour
Begin your journey just outside Bricktown proper at the Myriad Botanical Gardens. Stroll through this beautiful 15-acre park full of natural wonder, towered over by the breath-taking 50-story Devon Tower, then head east along historic Sheridan Avenue to take in the grandeur of the Colcord and Skirvin hotels, and the Art Deco Santa Fe Station Train Depot. From there, cross into historic Bricktown, the fastest growing entertainment district in the west, and enjoy some of the sights, sounds, and surprises along the way including the "School of Rock," the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, the Land Run Monument (one of the largest bronze sculptures in the world), the Chickasaw Plaza, the famous "Curtis" statue of lower Bricktown, and - of course - Chesapeake Energy Arena, the home of the OKC Thunder!
Brew, Bust, and Boom Oklahoma City Tasting Tour
Destination Oklahoma is your guide on this three-hour tour of the new “Taproom” and “Tasting Room” phenomena sweeping Oklahoma City. Liquor laws have changed, and brewers and bottlers are responding with more options to share their creations with the people of Oklahoma City. Let us be your guide (and your designated driver) on this fun-filled journey through the tumultuous, rough-and-tumble, and sometimes funny, and ultimately delicious history of alcohol in our state. Brewery stops include transportation, tastings & tours! Participants must be 21 or older with a valid photo ID to sample local brews & wines. Three local brewery or winery stops with tastings are included in the price. This is a 3-hour tour.
Mansions and Marvels of Oklahoma City Tour
This 3-hour tour will take you on a special VIP journey to some of Oklahoma City’s most famous residences. Visit the home of “The Father of Oklahoma City,” Henry Overholser, and take a look inside this grand 12,000 square foot Châteauesque-styled mansion. We'll also stop at the 100-year old Greek Revival Style Hefner Mansion at St. Luke’s; newly renovated and housing fascinating tidbits from one of Oklahoma’s most powerful and philanthropic citizens, we are sure you will be impressed. From there, you’ll enjoy a special VIP access tour of the stately Oklahoma Governor’s Mansion! Finish your journey with a walk through living history at the 10-acre Harn Homestead. Let Destination Oklahoma be your guide beyond the velvet ropes to visit these beautiful one-of-a-kind houses that so many great Oklahomans have called home. 3-Hour Tour | Transportation Provided *The Governor's Mansion is unavailable on April 4. Extra time will be given to the other locations along the tour route. Tours of the Governor’s Mansion are subject to change without notice due to the Governor’s schedule or house maintenance. All guests will be required to provide their full legal name 24-hours in advance as well as a state-issued photo ID onsite. Tours of the Governor’s Mansion are provided at no additional cost.
Spooks, Spirits, and Scoundrels Ghost Tour of Oklahoma City
Your Destination Oklahoma guide will take you on a journey from the rough-and-tumble days of the Land Run, through the establishment of "Hell's Half-Acre" in downtown Oklahoma City. We'll trace the footsteps of the infamous Big Annie Wynn, and investigate the string of murders and arson that surrounded her "reign" in pre-statehood Oklahoma. Follow the trail of famous gangsters as they abduct powerful oilmen from their homes in Heritage Hills, and get to the heart of the mystery that is the Skirvin Hilton hauntings. Stories include famous restaurants and theatres, haunted to this day, and the tales of souls gone to meet their maker along the Oklahoma rails. Discover things you never knew about Bricktown, and unearth a world of discovery with the inhabitants of the Chinese Underground. Finally, we'll hunt down infamous criminals with some of the best-known lawmen (and women) in our state's history! Don't miss this exciting journey through the haunted - and spirited - history of our city! Spooks, Spirits, & Scoundrels is rated PG-13 for subject matter regarding Oklahoma City’s rough and tumble, “red light” days, grisly unsolved murders, and tales of hauntings to raise the dead! Spooks, Spirits, & Scoundrels is a two-hour walking tour that begins and ends at the Scissortail Gift Shop, located on the south end of the Crystal Bridge in the Myriad Gardens, downtown Oklahoma City. The 2-hour walking tour takes place in Downtown Oklahoma City.
A Moment in Time Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum Tour
Our guide will walk you through the Outdoor Symbolic Memorial, describing in detail the meaning behind each beautifully constructed element. Then, you will receive admission to the museum, gaining exclusive access to the museum archives, typically closed to public access. A private tour of the archives, given by museum staff, will set the stage for a self-guided tour of the museum, in which you are invited to revisit and examine the tragedy that shaped Oklahoma that spring day in 1995. Brought to you in partnership with the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, A Moment in Time traces the evolution of this national tragedy to remember those who were killed, those who survived, and those changed forever. We come here to remember. 3-Hour Walking Tour Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum Admission Included Exclusive Access to the Archive Collection
A Moment in Time Illuminated Night Tour Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum
Being by walking the path of Oklahoma City's history, visiting significant stops along the way to the Outdoor Symbolic Grounds. Experience the magnificence of the city’s oldest hotel followed by a stroll down one of Oklahoma City’s emerging districts, once home to the automotive industry in our state. Visit beautiful and stately churches, and witness the strength shown by the people of Oklahoma, and the world, during this national tragedy. Arriving at the grounds of the memorial, we will walk through time to experience the history, the progress, and a moment we will always remember, a moment that changed Oklahoma City forever. Our guide will take you through an illuminated guided tour of the Oklahoma City National Memorial Outdoor Symbolic Grounds. Brought to you in partnership with the Oklahoma City National Memorial & Museum, A Moment in Time traces the evolution of this national tragedy to remember those who were killed, those who survived, and those changed forever. We come here to remember. 2-Hour Walking Tour Receive $2.00 off admission to the Oklahoma City National Memorial Musuem the following day.