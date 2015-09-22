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Name a city anywhere that can match New York's glorious mosaic of neighborhoods, cultures and communities. The biggest city on the East Coast of the US is a place everyone should see at least once, or even better, multiple times.

Energy courses through every block here – in the skyscraper-edged canyons of Midtown, certainly, but also in the street parties on Grand Concourse in the Bronx, and at the Chinese food stalls of Flushing, Queens. You'll feel it in the human spectacle that is the Boardwalk at Coney Island, Brooklyn, and in the fiercely competitive pizzerias of Staten Island.

The scope of NYC is thrilling – and overwhelming. While it would take more than a lifetime to experience everything this mighty metropolis has to offer, even 24 hours will give you a taste of the City That Never Sleeps. Here's our stab at how to spend a perfect day in New York City.

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Trip Planning Tips

A shoe shine stand near the New York Public Library in New York City. Christian Rodriguez for Lonely Planet

The Ultimate 1-Day New York City Itinerary

Left: The Pond in Central Park, NYC. Right: Midtown's skyline viewed from Central Park. Zayira Ray for Lonely Planet (2)

Morning

8am: Get up early to start your day on the Upper West Side with a pilgrimage to the granddaddy of New York Jewish delicatessens, Zabar's (Broadway & 80th St). Grab a bagel with cream cheese and lox (brined salmon) and a cup of coffee, then walk two blocks west to Riverside Park for a breakfast picnic overlooking the Hudson River.

How to Spend the Day

8:30am: Stroll down Broadway to 72nd St, then head east to Central Park West. On the northwest corner is the Dakota Building, the 19th-century apartment block where John Lennon lived (and died). Just steps inside Central Park is his teardrop-shaped memorial park, Strawberry Fields, with its famous Imagine pavement mosaic. Keep heading east through the park to the stately red-brick Bethesda Terrace, where the beautiful Angel of the Waters statue sits high above one of New York's most famous fountains.

9:30am: Wander up and eastward through the park, passing the small model-sailboating crew normally found along Conservatory Water and the kids climbing the nearby Alice in Wonderland sculpture, then exit onto Fifth Ave around 79th St. This puts you at the entrance to the grand Metropolitan Museum of Art, home to one of the world's greatest art collections.

Spend a couple of hours checking out some of the highlights – try to catch the Egyptian Temple of Dendur, the ancient Greek and Roman statuary and the collection of medieval armor from around the world, including a suit of armor belonging to Henry VIII!

Left: Grand Central Station. Chioma Nwana for Lonely Planet. Right: New York Public Library. Christian Rodriguez for Lonely Planet

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11:30am: From the subway station at 86th and Lexington, catch a train south to Grand Central Terminal. No one will blame you for staring like a tourist at the glorious constellations painted on the ceiling of the marbled main hall. Head downstairs to the excellent European-style food hall, and feast on seafood at the Grand Central Oyster Bar, or escape the crowds at the elegant Campbell Bar (near the Vanderbilt Ave exit).

12:30pm: Walk west along 42nd St to Fifth Avenue, taking a very minor detour around the marble lions standing guard outside the New York Public Library, then head west through Bryant Park till you get to Broadway. Hang a right and walk up through the neon bustle of Times Square.

1:30pm: Hop in a cab or grab a Citi Bike and head on down to W 34th St and Eleventh Ave to take a stroll along the High Line, New York's most singular park. This linear greenway was built on a disused train bridge, with fantastic river views and street vendors selling ice creams, coffee and other treats.

Left: A quiet street in the West Village. Christian Rodriguez for Lonely Planet. Top right: Porto Rico Importing Co. Bottom right: Washington Square Park. Zayira Ray for Lonely Planet (2)

3pm: After you leave the High Line at Gansevoort St, wander through the cobbled streets of the West Village. Poke your head into some boutiques, grab a fortifying cupcake or banana pudding from Magnolia Bakery (Bleecker & 11th St) or a coffee at Porto Rico Importing Co, or stop for a pint at the White Horse Tavern (Hudson & 11th St).

Keep angling southeast to get to leafy Washington Square Park, where you can catch your breath while indulging in the discreet art of people-watching. If Greenwich Village contains all manner of colorful characters, Washington Square Park is where you'll find them strutting their stuff in the open air.

5pm: Continue south and make your way across Houston St to the fashion-conscious streets of SoHo. Here you can browse high-end boutiques and vintage shops such as Grandma Did it Better, get your cafe fix at Danish cafe La Cabra, peruse secondhand books at the Housing Works Bookstore (126 Crosby St) or even pick up a scientific specimen at natural curios store Evolution (120 Spring St).

Dinner

Customers wait in line outside Katz's Delicatessen in NYC. Zayira Ray for Lonely Planet

7pm: Walk, cab or Citi Bike your way over to the Lower East Side for dinner and drinks. The variety of options here is staggering. For the ultimate meal, go for inventive American fare and cocktails at charming Freemans (191 Chrystie St).

Alternatively, eating a pastrami sandwich on rye bread is one of those quintessential NYC experiences, and Katz's Delicatessen (205 E Houston St) is the place to do it. You might be surprised by the prices, but the sandwiches are huge and best ordered to be shared, with fries and a pickle.

If Freemans or Katz's are full, you can opt for a Legendary Burger with kimchi special sauce, American cheese, pickles and onions at Korean burger-house Nowon in the East Village, a short walk north.

Night

8:30pm: Afterward, grab a post-dinner drink in the neighborhood. The Lower East Side and the East Village are packed with great nightlife spots. You can go divey at 169 Bar, fancy at Beauty & Essex (hidden behind a pawn shop), or retro at The Flower Shop (their sunken living room space is a vibe all by itself).

The East Village is also home to some of NYC's original cutting-edge cocktail destinations, such as Paradise Lost, where adventurous bartenders mix up "tropical hellscape"-themed concoctions with occasional flame, smoke and storm sound effects.

10pm: With the night well underway, make your way over to the West Village for live jazz. Small's, the Village Vanguard and the Blue Note are all great spots to hear those brassy beats. If jazz isn't your speed, check out who's strumming a tune at the Mercury Lounge on the Lower East Side, Le Poisson Rouge in Greenwich Village, or the Brooklyn Bowl in Williamsburg.

The Stonewall Inn in the West Village. Christian Rodriguez for Lonely Planet

12:30am: Still going? Slam an energy drink and join the party people at the hip bars and clubs dotted around town. You can go bowling till the wee hours at The Gutter in Brooklyn (open till 4am). For a musical evening instead, head to Marie's Crisis Cafe in the West Village, a legendary basement dive and "acoustic sing-along showtunes piano bar."

Alternatively, you're a short distance from legendary LGBTQ+ hangout Stonewall Inn, where the showtunes never stop. A packed crowd sings along (sometimes in questionable harmony) with numbers from Gypsy, A Chorus Line, Grease, Rent and Wicked. Bring cash for your drinks.

What to Pack

Don't underestimate the New York weather – hot and humid in summer, agreeably mild in spring and fall, and icy in winter.