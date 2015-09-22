One Perfect Day: 24 Hours in New York City
Oct 13, 2026
9 MIN READ
People relaxing in Bryant Park, NYC. Christian Rodriguez for Lonely Planet
Contributors
Ali Lemer, Lonely Planet Editors
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Name a city anywhere that can match New York's glorious mosaic of neighborhoods, cultures and communities. The biggest city on the East Coast of the US is a place everyone should see at least once, or even better, multiple times.
Energy courses through every block here – in the skyscraper-edged canyons of Midtown, certainly, but also in the street parties on Grand Concourse in the Bronx, and at the Chinese food stalls of Flushing, Queens. You'll feel it in the human spectacle that is the Boardwalk at Coney Island, Brooklyn, and in the fiercely competitive pizzerias of Staten Island.
The scope of NYC is thrilling – and overwhelming. While it would take more than a lifetime to experience everything this mighty metropolis has to offer, even 24 hours will give you a taste of the City That Never Sleeps. Here's our stab at how to spend a perfect day in New York City.
Trip Planning Tips
When to visit: NYC is at its best in fall and spring, though the city has year-round appeal, even in the ultra-sticky days of summer. Hotel occupancy rates and room demand are at their lowest between January and March and dip again in July and August, according to NYC Tourism & Conventions, so these are likely to be the best times to find a deal.
Arriving: Most international flights arrive at John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in Queens or Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark) in New Jersey. Domestic flights arrive at both airports and also at LaGuardia International Airport in Queens, which also receives some international flights from around the Americas. Penn Station, the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Grand Central Terminal provide regular bus and rail connections from cities such as Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, DC.
Getting around: The best way to get around in NYC is to walk or take the subway. Along with other forms of public transit like the buses, subway trains are run by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA); you can tap to ride and pay with a digital wallet or chip-based credit card. Ferry services across the five boroughs are run by NYC Ferry. You can also use the occasional taxi or ride-hailing service, though costs will add up.
Where to stay: While there's plenty of choice, accommodations in New York City charge some of the highest prices in the world. There are plenty of options from familiar brands such as Hyatt, DoubleTree, Hilton, Holiday Inn and Marriott. Alternatively, opt for something trendier like the Ace Hotel on 29th St or one of the Arlo hotels dotted around the city. For more recommendations, read our guide to budget hotels in NYC.
The Ultimate 1-Day New York City Itinerary
Morning
8am: Get up early to start your day on the Upper West Side with a pilgrimage to the granddaddy of New York Jewish delicatessens, Zabar's (Broadway & 80th St). Grab a bagel with cream cheese and lox (brined salmon) and a cup of coffee, then walk two blocks west to Riverside Park for a breakfast picnic overlooking the Hudson River.
How to Spend the Day
8:30am: Stroll down Broadway to 72nd St, then head east to Central Park West. On the northwest corner is the Dakota Building, the 19th-century apartment block where John Lennon lived (and died). Just steps inside Central Park is his teardrop-shaped memorial park, Strawberry Fields, with its famous Imagine pavement mosaic. Keep heading east through the park to the stately red-brick Bethesda Terrace, where the beautiful Angel of the Waters statue sits high above one of New York's most famous fountains.
9:30am: Wander up and eastward through the park, passing the small model-sailboating crew normally found along Conservatory Water and the kids climbing the nearby Alice in Wonderland sculpture, then exit onto Fifth Ave around 79th St. This puts you at the entrance to the grand Metropolitan Museum of Art, home to one of the world's greatest art collections.
Spend a couple of hours checking out some of the highlights – try to catch the Egyptian Temple of Dendur, the ancient Greek and Roman statuary and the collection of medieval armor from around the world, including a suit of armor belonging to Henry VIII!
11:30am: From the subway station at 86th and Lexington, catch a train south to Grand Central Terminal. No one will blame you for staring like a tourist at the glorious constellations painted on the ceiling of the marbled main hall. Head downstairs to the excellent European-style food hall, and feast on seafood at the Grand Central Oyster Bar, or escape the crowds at the elegant Campbell Bar (near the Vanderbilt Ave exit).
12:30pm: Walk west along 42nd St to Fifth Avenue, taking a very minor detour around the marble lions standing guard outside the New York Public Library, then head west through Bryant Park till you get to Broadway. Hang a right and walk up through the neon bustle of Times Square.
1:30pm: Hop in a cab or grab a Citi Bike and head on down to W 34th St and Eleventh Ave to take a stroll along the High Line, New York's most singular park. This linear greenway was built on a disused train bridge, with fantastic river views and street vendors selling ice creams, coffee and other treats.
3pm: After you leave the High Line at Gansevoort St, wander through the cobbled streets of the West Village. Poke your head into some boutiques, grab a fortifying cupcake or banana pudding from Magnolia Bakery (Bleecker & 11th St) or a coffee at Porto Rico Importing Co, or stop for a pint at the White Horse Tavern (Hudson & 11th St).
Keep angling southeast to get to leafy Washington Square Park, where you can catch your breath while indulging in the discreet art of people-watching. If Greenwich Village contains all manner of colorful characters, Washington Square Park is where you'll find them strutting their stuff in the open air.
5pm: Continue south and make your way across Houston St to the fashion-conscious streets of SoHo. Here you can browse high-end boutiques and vintage shops such as Grandma Did it Better, get your cafe fix at Danish cafe La Cabra, peruse secondhand books at the Housing Works Bookstore (126 Crosby St) or even pick up a scientific specimen at natural curios store Evolution (120 Spring St).
Dinner
7pm: Walk, cab or Citi Bike your way over to the Lower East Side for dinner and drinks. The variety of options here is staggering. For the ultimate meal, go for inventive American fare and cocktails at charming Freemans (191 Chrystie St).
Alternatively, eating a pastrami sandwich on rye bread is one of those quintessential NYC experiences, and Katz's Delicatessen (205 E Houston St) is the place to do it. You might be surprised by the prices, but the sandwiches are huge and best ordered to be shared, with fries and a pickle.
If Freemans or Katz's are full, you can opt for a Legendary Burger with kimchi special sauce, American cheese, pickles and onions at Korean burger-house Nowon in the East Village, a short walk north.
Night
8:30pm: Afterward, grab a post-dinner drink in the neighborhood. The Lower East Side and the East Village are packed with great nightlife spots. You can go divey at 169 Bar, fancy at Beauty & Essex (hidden behind a pawn shop), or retro at The Flower Shop (their sunken living room space is a vibe all by itself).
The East Village is also home to some of NYC's original cutting-edge cocktail destinations, such as Paradise Lost, where adventurous bartenders mix up "tropical hellscape"-themed concoctions with occasional flame, smoke and storm sound effects.
10pm: With the night well underway, make your way over to the West Village for live jazz. Small's, the Village Vanguard and the Blue Note are all great spots to hear those brassy beats. If jazz isn't your speed, check out who's strumming a tune at the Mercury Lounge on the Lower East Side, Le Poisson Rouge in Greenwich Village, or the Brooklyn Bowl in Williamsburg.
12:30am: Still going? Slam an energy drink and join the party people at the hip bars and clubs dotted around town. You can go bowling till the wee hours at The Gutter in Brooklyn (open till 4am). For a musical evening instead, head to Marie's Crisis Cafe in the West Village, a legendary basement dive and "acoustic sing-along showtunes piano bar."
Alternatively, you're a short distance from legendary LGBTQ+ hangout Stonewall Inn, where the showtunes never stop. A packed crowd sings along (sometimes in questionable harmony) with numbers from Gypsy, A Chorus Line, Grease, Rent and Wicked. Bring cash for your drinks.
What to Pack
Don't underestimate the New York weather – hot and humid in summer, agreeably mild in spring and fall, and icy in winter.
Layers: With an average dew point in the 60s, the summer months are typically pretty steamy, but trains, theaters and restaurants keep the A/C cranked, so light layers are essential. In winter, even if there isn't snow, the canyon-like streets can feel like freezing wind tunnels, so pack your warmest cold-weather wear – scarves, gloves, hats, the works.
Shoes: You'll need good walking shoes if you're planning to hoof it; save the uncomfortable heels for venues you'll be reaching by taxi.
Dressy attire: New Yorkers love to show out – it's a known fact that they're easily the best-dressed audience members at any Broadway show. If you want to match their style, especially at trendier spots, go for something that looks pulled together and fun without going overboard (this is NYC, not Milan).
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