At a whopping 840 sq miles, Jacksonville is the largest city by area in the contiguous United States and the most populous in Florida. The city sprawls along three meandering rivers, with sweeping bridges and twinkling city lights reflected in the water. A glut of high-rises, corporate HQs and chain hotels can make 'Jax' feel a little soulless, but patient exploration yields some interesting streets, curious characters and a Southern-fried, friendly heart.

The city's museums and restored historic districts are worth a wander if you have the time, and the Five Points and San Marco neighborhoods are charming, walkable areas lined with bistros, boutiques and bars.

The Jacksonville area beaches – a world unto themselves – are 30 to 50 minutes' drive from the city, depending on traffic and where you're coming from.

Self-Guided Kayak Tour of Amelia Island

Choose your own departure time and greet the staff upon your arrival. Get situated in your kayak and listen to tales and legends of Lofton Creek before being shown a one-way route to follow. Then, set sail on your self-guided kayak tour around Amelia Island. Paddle at your own pace and see if you can spot the many botanical life forms in the mangroves, jumping fish, singing birds, and more. The gentle waters are great for kayakers of all ages and abilities.
Jacksonville Inshore Fishing Charter

The Captain will provide fishing instructions and casting lessons which are all included for beginners and advanced techniques for the experts. Tours are suited for both first-timers, experienced anglers, elderly, youth, families and children of all ages and are handicap friendly so everyone is sure to have a blast as you fish with ease and comfort of the calm backwater never needlessly worrying about being seasick. Enjoy the feeling of being in the many rivers, never losing sight of land and sightseeing for wildlife at the same time. Looking to escape the fast paced lifestyle of Jacksonville, a 10 minute boat ride finds you in the beauty of this River hunting the most famous fishing waters in Jacksonville Beach. While out on the water, the boat will have a cooler on board with ice and bottled water to keep you hydrated. There's plenty of space to bring lunch sandwiches or your additional favorite beverage. Alcohol beverages in cans are permitted. Please note: All charters are subject to weather. In the case of unfavorable weather you will be provided the option to reschedule or refund.
Amelia Island Inshore Fishing Charter

The Captains provide fishing instructions and casting lessons which are all included for beginners and advanced techniques for the experts. Tours are suited for both first-timers, experienced anglers, elderly, youth, families and children of all ages and are handicap friendly. So everyone is sure to have a blast as you fish with ease and comfort of the calm backwater never worrying about being seasick. Enjoy the feeling of being in one of the many rivers, never losing sight of land and sightseeing for wildlife at the same time. Looking to escape the fast paced lifestyle, that's what Amelia Island is famous for, a 10 minute boat ride finds you in the beauty of this River hunting the most famous fishing waters in area. While out on the water, the boat will have a cooler on board with ice and bottled water to keep you hydrated. There's plenty of space to bring lunch sandwiches or your additional favorite beverage. Alcohol beverages in cans are permitted. Please note: All charters are subject to weather. In the case of unfavorable weather you will be provided the option to reschedule or refund.
Self-Guided Jacksonville Scavenger Hunt

This adventure will take you through the heart of Chicago and let you see how it has changed over time, while also having fun. This hunt has been evolving over time to be as entertaining as possible, while showing you as much as possible. Your goal is to race against the clock to finish the hunt as quickly as possible. You will be given a series of clues. Each clue will help you find the next clue. In essence, instead of a scavenger hunt, this is a scavenger race and quest.When you are ready to start your hunt, purchase your tickets, gather your hunting party, and head to the starting location.Participants are not required to reserve a set time in order to begin the scavenger hunt. Once purchase is confirmed, you'll be instructed to visit local supplier website. On the day of your scheduled hunt, the website will be your guide through the city.
