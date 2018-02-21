Amelia Island Inshore Fishing Charter

The Captains provide fishing instructions and casting lessons which are all included for beginners and advanced techniques for the experts. Tours are suited for both first-timers, experienced anglers, elderly, youth, families and children of all ages and are handicap friendly. So everyone is sure to have a blast as you fish with ease and comfort of the calm backwater never worrying about being seasick. Enjoy the feeling of being in one of the many rivers, never losing sight of land and sightseeing for wildlife at the same time. Looking to escape the fast paced lifestyle, that's what Amelia Island is famous for, a 10 minute boat ride finds you in the beauty of this River hunting the most famous fishing waters in area. While out on the water, the boat will have a cooler on board with ice and bottled water to keep you hydrated. There's plenty of space to bring lunch sandwiches or your additional favorite beverage. Alcohol beverages in cans are permitted. Please note: All charters are subject to weather. In the case of unfavorable weather you will be provided the option to reschedule or refund.