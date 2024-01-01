Supreme Life Building

Chicago

LoginSave

The 1930s Supreme Life Building was the spot where John H Johnson Jr, the publishing mogul who founded Ebony magazine, got the idea for his empire, which included Jet and other important titles serving African Americans. There's a little neighborhood visitor center that sells old albums and trinkets behind the bank here; enter from 35th St.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 30: The Chicago Cubs defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks during a Friday afternoon game at Wrigley Field on April 30, 2010 in Chicago, Illinois

    Wrigley Field

    8.33 MILES

    Built in 1914, Wrigley Field – aka the Friendly Confines – is the second-oldest baseball park in the major leagues. It’s home to the Chicago Cubs and…

  • JUNE 24, 2018: Planes hanging from the ceiling inside the Museum of Science and Industry.

    Museum of Science & Industry

    3.29 MILES

    The MSI is the largest science museum in the Western hemisphere and a place to completely geek out. Highlights include a WWII German U-boat nestled in an…

  • JUL 15, 2018: Exterior of the Art Institute of Chicago museum.

    Art Institute of Chicago

    3.37 MILES

    The second-largest art museum in the country, the Art Institute houses a treasure trove from around the globe. The collection of impressionist and…

  • July 7, 2012: Crowd gathered at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park.

    Millennium Park

    3.56 MILES

    There's free admission to Millennium Park, the playful heart of the city. It shines with whimsical public art, both permanent and temporary exhibits, and…

  • Chicago skyline at dusk.

    Willis Tower

    3.43 MILES

    Willis Tower is Chicago's tallest building (and one of the world's loftiest). Breathe deeply during the ear-popping, 70-second elevator ride to the 103rd…

  • Model of Dinosaur Skeleton

    Field Museum of Natural History

    2.44 MILES

    The Field Museum houses some 30 million artifacts and includes everything but the kitchen sink – beetles, mummies, gemstones, Bushman the stuffed ape –…

  • Navy Pier on Lake Michigan

    Navy Pier

    4.2 MILES

    Half-mile-long Navy Pier is one of Chicago's most-visited attractions, sporting a 196ft Ferris wheel and other carnival rides ($9 to $18 each), an IMAX…

  • Dead of the Dead Art at Mexican Heritage Museum.

    National Museum of Mexican Art

    3.39 MILES

    Founded in 1982, this vibrant museum – the largest Latinx arts institution in the US – has become one of the city’s best. The vivid permanent collection…

View more attractions

Nearby Chicago attractions

1. Victory Monument

0.03 MILES

In the median of Martin Luther King Jr Dr, near 35th St, the Victory Monument was erected in 1928 in honor of the African American soldiers who fought in…

2. Ida B Wells House

0.19 MILES

One of scores of Romanesque houses that date from the 1880s, the Ida B Wells House is named for its 1920s resident. Wells was a civil rights advocate who…

3. Pilgrim Baptist Church

0.36 MILES

Gospel music got its start at Pilgrim Baptist Church, originally built as a synagogue by famed architects Dankmar Adler and Louis Sullivan in 1890…

4. Robert W Roloson Houses

0.37 MILES

Examples of stylish architecture from the past can be found throughout Bronzeville, and you can see some fine homes along two blocks of Calumet Ave…

5. SR Crown Hall

0.55 MILES

The star of the Illinois Institute of Technology campus and Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s undisputed masterpiece is SR Crown Hall, appropriately home to the…

6. State Street Village

0.55 MILES

Helmut Jahn designed State Street Village on the Illinois Institute of Technology campus. Jahn studied at IIT in his younger days, and his strip of…

7. Illinois Institute of Technology

0.59 MILES

A world-class leader in technology, industrial design and architecture, the IIT owes much of its look to Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, the famed mid-century…

8. Heritage Museum of Asian Art

1.31 MILES

This little museum is criminally overlooked. The elegant permanent collection has jades, bronzes, lacquered furniture, porcelain bowls, silver teapots and…