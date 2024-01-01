Talley Vineyards

San Luis Obispo

Unpretentious, value-priced wines set among rolling hillsides, with vineyard tours ($10, including wine-tasting flight $20 to $40) by appointment.

  • Rancho Sisquoc Winery

    This tranquil gem is worth the extra mileage, not just for the award-winning small-batch reds and whites, but for the delightfully rustic tasting room…

  • Foxen

    On what was once a working cattle ranch, Foxen crafts full-fruited Pinot Noir, warm Syrah, steel-cut Chardonnay and rich Rhône-style wines, all sourced…

  • Presqu'ile

    Come for the wine, stay for the architecture, the views and the (occasional) live music. The sweeping panorama across this relative newcomer's vineyard to…

  • Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa

    Those reverberatory bells heard around downtown emanate from this fifth California mission, founded by Padre Junípero Serra in 1772 and named for a 13th…

  • Riverbench Vineyard & Winery

    Riverbench has been creating prized Pinot Noir and Chardonnay since the early 1970s, and sparkling wines more recently. The rural tasting room is inside a…

  • Montaña de Oro State Park

    Wind-tossed coastal bluffs with wild, wide-open sea views make this park a favorite spot with hikers and mountain bikers. The northern half of the park…

  • Morro Rock

    Chumash tribespeople are the only people legally allowed to climb this volcanic rock, now the protected nesting ground of peregrine falcons. You can laze…

  • Avila Valley Barn

    At this rural farm stand and pick-your-own berry farm, you can park alongside the sheep and goat pens, lick an ice-cream cone, then grab a basket and walk…

1. Chamisal Vineyards

In a rust-colored barn tasting room, tipple hand-crafted, small-lot wines grown mostly organically.

2. Kynsi Winery

Small, family-run vineyard pours cult-worthy Pinot Noir inside a cozy brick tasting room.

3. Sextant Wines

Boisterous tasting room pours different varietals from Edna Valley and Paso Robles, with a tiny gourmet deli.

4. Edna Valley Vineyard

Sip Paragon Vineyard estate Chardonnay by panoramic windows overlooking fields of grapes.

5. Niven Family Wine Estates

Samples from six different labels inside an early-20th-century wooden schoolhouse, with two bocce ball courts outside.

6. Tolosa Winery

No-oak Chardonnay, barrel-selected Pinot Noir and bold estate Syrah, with artisanal cheese, charcuterie and chocolate pairings on weekends.

7. Pismo Beach Monarch Butterfly Grove

Numbers have been dwindling but, for now, thousands of black-and-orange monarch butterflies still make their winter home in this eucalyptus grove just…

