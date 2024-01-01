The historic river port next to Downtown, Old Sacramento remains the city's stalwart tourist draw. The old-fashioned Gold Rush-era atmosphere and the pervasive aroma of saltwater taffy make it good for a stroll, especially on summer evenings. California's largest concentration of buildings on the National Register of Historic Places is found here.
Old Sacramento State Historic Park
Sacramento
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.32 MILES
Welcome to the arena of the future. This gleaming home to the Sacramento Kings is one of the most advanced sports facilities in the country. Made with the…
0.74 MILES
This modern museum is home to the California Hall of Fame and so the only place to simultaneously encounter César Chávez, Mark Zuckerberg and Amelia…
California State Railroad Museum
0.16 MILES
Train buffs will delight in this incredible collection of vintage locomotives (even if history buffs will question the candy-coated presentation about the…
Maidu Museum & Historical Site
17.65 MILES
This museum of tribal history is built on the edge of an ancient Maidu village, where families thrived for over 3000 years. Exhibits of beautiful…
11.12 MILES
This old mill serves as a hub for a thriving community of local winemakers, featuring several local tasting rooms and nice outdoor spaces overlooking…
13.5 MILES
A few miles southwest of Clarksburg via winding County Rds 141 and 144, the region's best-known winery is set among vineyard on a sixth-generation family…
22.92 MILES
After a fire wiped out Walnut Grove’s Chinatown in 1912, the Chinese merchants, farmers and laborers who built the levees established Locke, a fascinating…
0.38 MILES
Housed in the ornate Victorian mansion (and sprawling additions) of a railroad baron, this museum has striking architecture and an excellent collection…
