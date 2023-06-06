Sacramento

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

Overview

Sacramento is a city of contrasts. It’s a former cow town where state legislators' SUVs go bumper-to-bumper with farmers' muddy, half-ton pickups at rush hour. It has sprawling suburbs, but also new lofts and upscale boutiques squeezed between aging mid-century storefronts.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Sacramento California, USA - May 23, 2020: Downtown aerial view of the Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings basketball team.

    Golden 1 Center

    Sacramento

    Welcome to the arena of the future. This gleaming home to the Sacramento Kings is one of the most advanced sports facilities in the country. Made with the…

  • California Museum

    California Museum

    Sacramento

    This modern museum is home to the California Hall of Fame and so the only place to simultaneously encounter César Chávez, Mark Zuckerberg and Amelia…

  • September 22, 2018 Sacramento / CA / USA - Historic locomotive displayed at the California State Railroad Museum; Shutterstock ID 1188452086; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    California State Railroad Museum

    Sacramento

    Train buffs will delight in this incredible collection of vintage locomotives (even if history buffs will question the candy-coated presentation about the…

  • California State Capitol

    California State Capitol

    Sacramento

    The gleaming dome of the California State Capitol is Sacramento’s most recognizable structure. A painting of Arnold Schwarzenegger in a suit hangs in the…

  • Old Sacramento State Historic Park

    Old Sacramento State Historic Park

    Sacramento

    The historic river port next to Downtown, Old Sacramento remains the city's stalwart tourist draw. The old-fashioned Gold Rush-era atmosphere and the…

  • State Indian Museum

    State Indian Museum

    Sacramento

    It’s with some irony that the Indian Museum sits in the shadow of Sutter’s Fort. The excellent exhibits and tribal handicrafts on display – including the…

  • Crocker Art Museum

    Crocker Art Museum

    Sacramento

    Housed in the ornate Victorian mansion (and sprawling additions) of a railroad baron, this museum has striking architecture and an excellent collection…

  • Sacramento History Museum

    Sacramento History Museum

    Sacramento

    Exhibits, stories and artifacts of some of Sacramento's most fascinating citizens, though much of the information is focused on the Gold Rush. Get tickets…

View more attractions

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

California's capital has something for every traveler, from breweries to river cruises. Here's the ultimate guide to the best things to do in Sacramento.

Read article

Free Things to Do

Despite the state’s expensive reputation, a visit to the California capital doesn’t have to cost a lot. Here are the best free things to do in Sacramento.

Read article

Best Neighborhoods

If you’re planning a trip to the capital of California, here’s a handy guide to the best Sacramento neighborhoods for every type of traveler.

Read article

Day Trips

Located about halfway between San Francisco and Lake Tahoe, Sacramento makes some of California's most popular destinations easily accessible on day trips.

Read article

Articles

Latest stories from Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA - MAY 8, 2021: California State Capitol in the Distance from Bridge Walkway

Activities

The best free (or nearly free) things to do in Sacramento

Apr 22, 2022 • 5 min read

Read more articles

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Sacramento