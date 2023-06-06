Shop
Sacramento is a city of contrasts. It’s a former cow town where state legislators' SUVs go bumper-to-bumper with farmers' muddy, half-ton pickups at rush hour. It has sprawling suburbs, but also new lofts and upscale boutiques squeezed between aging mid-century storefronts.
Welcome to the arena of the future. This gleaming home to the Sacramento Kings is one of the most advanced sports facilities in the country. Made with the…
This modern museum is home to the California Hall of Fame and so the only place to simultaneously encounter César Chávez, Mark Zuckerberg and Amelia…
California State Railroad Museum
Train buffs will delight in this incredible collection of vintage locomotives (even if history buffs will question the candy-coated presentation about the…
The gleaming dome of the California State Capitol is Sacramento’s most recognizable structure. A painting of Arnold Schwarzenegger in a suit hangs in the…
Old Sacramento State Historic Park
The historic river port next to Downtown, Old Sacramento remains the city's stalwart tourist draw. The old-fashioned Gold Rush-era atmosphere and the…
It’s with some irony that the Indian Museum sits in the shadow of Sutter’s Fort. The excellent exhibits and tribal handicrafts on display – including the…
Housed in the ornate Victorian mansion (and sprawling additions) of a railroad baron, this museum has striking architecture and an excellent collection…
Exhibits, stories and artifacts of some of Sacramento's most fascinating citizens, though much of the information is focused on the Gold Rush. Get tickets…
Best Things to Do
California's capital has something for every traveler, from breweries to river cruises. Here's the ultimate guide to the best things to do in Sacramento.Read article
Free Things to Do
Despite the state’s expensive reputation, a visit to the California capital doesn’t have to cost a lot. Here are the best free things to do in Sacramento.Read article
Best Neighborhoods
If you’re planning a trip to the capital of California, here’s a handy guide to the best Sacramento neighborhoods for every type of traveler.Read article
Day Trips
Located about halfway between San Francisco and Lake Tahoe, Sacramento makes some of California's most popular destinations easily accessible on day trips.Read article
Apr 20, 2022 • 7 min read
Apr 18, 2022 • 6 min read
Jun 2, 2021 • 9 min read
Oct 16, 2019 • 2 min read
